MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team opened the outdoor season with a dominating effort in a triangular at Twin Lakes on Tuesday night.
The Lady Kougars withstood the chilly conditions to finish with 91 points, easily beating runner-up Pioneer (41). The host Indians had 33 points.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld had another three-win meet, capturing the 100-meter dash in 13.13 seconds (with Carissa Seneczko second in 13.60), the 300-meter hurdles in 50.41 seconds (with Layni Capellari fourth in 56 seconds) and serving as anchor leg on the winning 4-by-400 relay team that also featured Brooke Swart, Elise Kasper and Audri Wilson. The team won in 4 minutes, 28.32 seconds.
Capellari was the 100 hurdles champion in 17.41 seconds, beating teammate Mia Hoffman-Buzcek (17.66), and Swart was the 400 meters champion in 1:03.15. Allie Rushmore was the 800 run champ in 2:48.72 and propelled the 4-by-800 team to a first-place finish in 11:06.85.
The team included Wilson, Campbell and Emma Bell.
The 4-by-100 team of Seneczko, Swart, Kate Thomas and Kasper won in 52.43 seconds and Campbell was third in the 1,600 meters in 6:18.74.
In the field events, Trinity McBain won the discus with a toss of 98 feet, 5 inches to beat sister Tiffany (87-6). Tiffany, however, won the shot-put title with a throw of 32-8 1/2.
Bella Cochran was the pole vault champion at 6-6, Thomas claimed the long jump title at 14-11 and Emily Nannenga was the high jump winner with a leap of 5-4.
State medalist Schoonveld was second at 5-4.