WHEATFIELD – In another busy week, the Lady Kougars’ tennis team came out on top two out of three times and just barely dropped the one it lost.
The girls took down Andrean, 4-1, and shellacked Knox, 5-0, but fell to Lowell, 3-2.
On Tuesday, April 25, KV beat the visiting 59ers with varsity wins at every spot except No. 3 singles where Andrean junior Leah Stanich won over sophomore Brooklyn Richie, 2-6, 2-6.
Winners for the Kougars were 1-singles Colleen Grafton over Gaby Thorn, 6-1,6-2; 2-singles Annalise Wakefield over Lillie Borzenski, 6-3, 2-3, Win by Forfeit; 1-doubles Julia Dykstra and Adrianna Frieden over Marissa Clements and Tijana Tomic, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4; and. 2-doubles where Chloe Boer and Kayla Bonicontro won over Emily Peterson and Catie Wadas, 6-1, 6-2.
Two nights later, the team travelled northwest to face Lowell. Grafton and the duo of Dykstra and Frieden were again winners but the other three lost. Grafton easily beat Delilah Marina, 6-0, 6-0, and Dykstra and Frieden outlasted Autum Nuccio and Kristen Kiszenia, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.
On the downside, Wakefield fell to Ava Fleming, 2-6, 2-6; Richie to Aubrey Flemming, 1-6, 1-6; and Boer and Bonicontro fell to Lillian Gleason and Lilly Richardson, 3-6, 5-7.
Back at home on a blustery Friday night, the Lady Kougars made short work of the Lady Redskins in a 5-0 drubbing. Grafton double-bageled Megan Timm, 6-0,6-0; Wakefield won a marathon, 5-7, 6-1,10-5 match-up against Mallory Mclntire; and freshman Emmie Przybylski, in her first varsity start, beat Ellah Fairchild, 6-2, 7-5, in 3 singles,
The pairs also won their matches easily. Dykstra and Frieden won over Sam McGrath and Journey Weber, 6-2,6-2, and Boer and Ritchie beat Miranda McCarty and Jimena Romero, 6-4, 6-0.
