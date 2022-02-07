KNOX — Kankakee Valley’s offense simply did not arrive for the finals of the Knox 3A Sectionals against Culver Academy.
Not one Kougar reached double figures in the game and the team only managed three points total in the first quarter on a trey by junior long distance sharp-shooter Lilly Toppen.
Unfortunately, that was the only basket she was able to net.
The Lady Eagles, on the other hand put up 14 in both the first and second quarters. They started on a 7-0 run and never looked back. KV managed to put up 10 in the second quarter but shots were few and far between while fouls began to mount.
After the break, the Lady Kougars continued to flounder, racking up nearly as many fouls as they did baskets. In fact throughout the game, Culver Academies drew fouls at a rate that had many of the KV faithful crying foul. The Eagles were gifted an unbelievable 42 shots from the free throw line, making 32 of them, while KV had just 13 charity shots, making just seven.
The leading scorer for the game was the Eagles’ Taylor Bowen, who scored 32 points with 21 of them coming from free throws. Madi Miller had 13, Dionna Craig had 12 and Mallory Magee had two to round out scoring for the Lady Eagles.
KV senior Tylor Schoonveld led scoring for her team with eight points, junior Kate Thomas had seven, Toppen three and four others had but two points apiece. Senior Marissa Howard scored a point in her final game.
KV had come into the game having won the sectional title three times in four years but had to settle for runner-up in 2022.
At Knox
Culver 14 - 14 - 12 - 19 = 59
Kankakee Valley 03 - 10 - 06 - 08 = 27
(2's-3's-FA-FTM-TP)
Lady Eagles: Mallory Magee 0-0-2-2-2; Dionna Craig 2-0-16-8-12; Brighton Bird 0-0-0-0-0; Alex Orendain 0-0-0-0-0; Lena Spiller 0-0-0-0-0; Reid Seddelmeyer 0-0-0-0-0; Jenna Kerr 0-0-0-0-0; Jacinda Ndubuisi 0-0-0-0-0; Belle McCrammer 0-0-0-0-0; Taylor Bowen 4-1-23-21-32; Madi Miller 6-0-1-1-13.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 2-0-4-4-8; Lilly Toppen 0-1-0-0-3; Sarah Biedron 0-0-0-0-0; Ava Dase 1-0-1-0-2; Olivia Plummer 1-0-0-0-2; Abby Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Kate Thomas 1-1-2-2-7; Marissa Howard 0-0-2-1-1; Laynie Capillari 1-0-4-0-2; Faith Mauger 0-0-0-0-0; Genna Hayes 0-0-0-0-0; Juliet Starr 1-0-0-0-2.