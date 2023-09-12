MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team set a new school record in scoring over 9 holes with a 158 to win a triangular meet at Twin Lakes’ Tippecanoe Country Club course on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Bombers finished 43 strokes over runner-up Winamac, which shot a 195. The host Indians had a 204 as a team.
KV had two golfers shot under 40 during the match and all five golfers shot 43 or under. Senior Brynlee DeBoard fired a 37, followed by senior Avarie Rondeau with a 39. Lilly Van Loon fired a 40, Katelyn Bakker shot a 42 and Allie Rushmore added a 43.
DeBoard’s match medalist score included a birdie on the par-3 third hole. DeBoard won an individual title at last year’s sectional meet at TCC.
The top golfer in the junior varsity match for KV was Molly Summers, who fired a 44 which included her first ever birdie. Kaylee Anderson finished with a 46, Sarah Biedron shot a 50 and Reese Smith added a 56.
Lady Kougars dominant
at Winamac’s Moss Creek
WINAMAC — Kankakee Valley senior Brynlee DeBoard shot an even-par 36 in leading Kankakee Valley to a triangular win at Moss Creek on Thursday, Sept. 7.
DeBoard finish as match medalist and got support from Avarie Rondeau (42), Lilly Van Loon (44), Allie Rushmore (45) and Katelyn Bakker (45).
Van Loon’s round featured back-to-back birdies.
The Kougars shot a 167, with Winamac finishing with a 183 and North Judson shooting a 231.
In the junior varsity meet, Kaylee Anderson led the way for KVHS with a 44. Sophia Barlog added an 45 and Sarah Biedron shot a 46. Freshman Anna Stevens carded a 53, with Greta Alicea’s 60 rounding out the scoring.
Prep Volleyball
KVHS improves to 4-1
in NCC, beats Hobart
HOBART — Kankakee Valley out dueled Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart in a see-saw affair on Sept. 7 to improve to 4-1 in league play.
The Kougars (13-5 overall) won by 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 and 15-4 scores in an exhausting finish.
Gabby Diener had eight kills on 24 of 30 attacks for KVHS. She added three aces on 18 of 19 serving, was 49 of 51 setting with 16 assists and had 14 digs.
Brooklyn Richie had six kills and 17 digs and was 22 of 22 serving with four aces and Ava Koselke was 22 of 23 attacking with six kills and added six blocks, including three solos.
Aubrey Stowers had six kills, Lily Jones was 18 of 21 serving with four aces and added 18 digs, Ava Dase had seven blocks, including five solos, and Lyric Carpenter was 69 of 71 setting with 14 assists to go with 11 digs.
Brooke Cawthon had 14 kills for the Brickies (12-8, 1-4).
Kougars take down
new NCC foe Hanover
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley won its third straight match last Tuesday, beating visiting Hanover Central, 3-0, in a Northwest Crossroads Conference matchup on Sept. 5.
This is the first year Hanover is playing as a member of the NCC. The Wildcats tried to keep pace but lost by 25-12, 25-22 and 25-23 scores.
Aubrey Stowers led KV with five kills and Ava Koselke added four aces. Ava Dase and Koselke had two blocks apiece and Lily Jones had 17 digs.
Lyric Carpenter had 12 assists.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars get well-earned 1-0 win over Lafayette Jeff
WHEATFIELD — Michael Hanson’s first-half goal proved to be the game’s only score as Kankakee Valley blanked visiting Lafayette Jeff, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9.
KV had several good looks offensively early. The Kougars pushed the ball into Lafayette Jeff territory at the nine minute mark when the Broncho defender was called for a handball inside the penalty box. Hanson was awarded a penalty kick and calmly placed it in the back of the net to give KV a 1-0 lead.
The Kougars (6-3) then turned to the defense to keep Lafayette Jeff (5-4) off the board. Senior goalkeeper Tyler Luttell had eight saves to preserve the shutout.
“This game was won by pure heart and will from each of my players,” said head KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “We needed everyone on our team today. It was not ideal to defend as much as we did in the second half, but hats off to the entire team for the way we handled ourselves under the pressure we were put under by a good Lafayette Jefferson team. That says a lot about the identity of our team this season, especially when things get tough.
"I’m proud of the way our team kept our composure and made it difficult for our opponent to break through. We found a way and we’ll take it moving forward.”
The Kougars faced Highland on Monday in a game rescheduled due to weather. KV was seeking its first NCC win of the season.
KVHS blanked by NCC rival Lowell
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley dropped its second Northwest Crossroads Conference contest of the season after host Lowell tossed a 1-0 shutout on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The Red Devils scored in the first half then turned to the defense to keep the Kougars out of the net. KV did have a number of breakaway chances, but never could cash in.
Goalkeeper Tyler Luttell had nine saves and coach Jovan Jeftich commended his play.
“We are all disappointed in tonight’s outcome,” Jeftich said. “We expected a better result and tonight was just not our night. I thought we played a lot better in the second half and had many serious chances to put the ball in the back of the net throughout the game. Soccer can be a cruel game and tonight we unfortunately found out the hard way. Credit to our team for the effort and not giving up mentality, especially in the second half. There are positives we can take from this game and we will work hard the next few days at practice to correct some of the mistakes we made tonight. Onward and upward.”
Prep Cross Country
Systma 6th at Bob Thomas invite in Lowell
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley freshman distance runner Krista Systma had a top 10 finish to lead her team at the annual Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Systma covered the course in 20 minutes, 13.39 seconds, which represents a new personal record. Cassandra Cohen of Hobart was the meet winner in 19:16.50.
With Systma leading the way, the Kougars placed fourth among the 21 schools that competed Saturday.
Senior Emma Bell placed 10th in 20:22 and sophomore Faith Terborg was 34th in 22:25.
Freshman Journée Carpenter placed 49th in 23:12.4 and Addison Johnson was 51st in 23:16.2.
Freshman Isabelle Jones also had a PR, shaving 2:42 off her time from two weeks ago to finish in 28:12.4. Natalee Walker, a junior, had a time of 32:00.6.
The Kougars will participate in the annual New Prairie Invitational on Saturday.