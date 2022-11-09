VALPARAISO — A slow start in the opening quarter proved costly to Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team against Valparaiso Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the home opener for the Kougars.

The Vikings (2-0) jumped ahead 12-2 and held a 26-13 lead by halftime in cruising to a 59-33 victory at the Kougar Den.

Tags

Trending Food Videos