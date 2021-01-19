Wheatfield – The Lady Kougars lost a brutal battle to conference foe Munster on Saturday, Jan. 16, falling 44 – 35, in what at times, seemed like an exercise in futility as both teams struggled to score early on.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld led the way for KV with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Fellow sophomore Lilly Toppen also netted 10 points with two rebounds. For the Mustangs, the power duo of senior Aleena Mongerie and junior Holly Kaim put up 17 and 16, respectively. Mongerie was seemingly unstoppable as she slashed to the basket, often picking up a foul enroute. Kaim seemed to live at the charity line, getting 15 free shots. Luckily for the Kougars, she only made eight of them. Munster was 14-for-26 on free throws, shooting just under 54 percent.
For the Valley girls, the stats on the easy shots were even worse as they hit just 43 percent, or 10-for-23. One bright spot for the Kougars was the play of sophomore Kate Thomas who seemed to try to carry the team on her slim shoulders, especially as they game wound down. Thomas chipped in nine points, eight steals and two assists.
Kankakee Valley was never really out of the game and the contest was a heck of a lot closer than the nine-point difference at the end would indicate. Munster, simply stated, did just enough to keep a slim cushion in the scoring of every quarter to take the prize.
01-16-21 at Wheatfield
Munster 13-10-07-14 = 44
Kankakee Valley 10-10-05-10 = 35
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Mustangs: Jordan Duff 0-0-0-0-0; Holly Kaim 4-0-15-8-16; Sarah Lenaburg 0-0-0-0-0; Lily Mason 1-0-0-0-2; Char Lorenz 2-0-3-1-5; Zoie Bailey 0-0-0-0-0;; Grace Clark 1-0-0-0-2; Aleena Mongerie 6-0-8-5-17.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 2-1-6-3-10; Lilly Toppen 1-2-2-0-8; Courtney Fox 0-0-2-1-1; Amie Ramus 0-0-0-0-0; Laynie Capellari 0-0-0-0-0; Genna Hayes 0-0-0-0-0; Colby Sizemore 2-0-2-1-5; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0; Kate Thomas 2-0-8-5-9; Abby Grandchamp 0-0-3-0-0.