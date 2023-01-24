MERRILLVILLE — In a contest of girls’ basketball unbeatens in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, Kankakee Valley and Andrean faced off on Friday for the league title.
The Lady Kougars were 15-6 and the 59ers were 19-3 with both 4-0 in the conference. Andrean was able to come out on top 53-45 due mostly to their trips to the free throw line, which is not to say that KV failed to covert its charity shots.
KV was given just five opportunities, converting three, while Andrean was awarded 19 shots, making 13 of them.
To start the game, KV lost the tip, but a quick steal and score by Kate Thomas started the team off right. Andrean quickly answered with a two and back-to-back 3-pointers to jump ahead and were up by 11 at one point.
Unfazed, the Kougars battled back, building on a clutch trey by Lilly Toppen as well a key play by junior Olivia Plummer. Kate Thomas did what Kate Thomas does, scoring early and often.
Both teams went into the break with Andrean up by four at 28-24.
After halftime, Andrean again went out fast, extending its lead to as many as 14 at one point. Thomas again tried to carry the team with steals and quick break scores. Toppen again launched a trey, this time from way beyond the arc that hit nothing but net and dropped in a third one from the corner later on.
With 3:30 minutes left, Andrean was up by 10, but the Kats again made a run, cutting it to six as they managed to stop the 59ers twice in a row. Unfortunately, they failed to turn those stops into points, missing a pair of what should have been easy baskets.
Thomas’ game-leading 19 points was match by Andrean’s Tori Allen. No other Kougars hit double digits, although Toppen bubbled under with nine. For the 59ers, Tori Allen had 19 points and teammate Lauren Colon scored 16.
Lindsay Arcella added 10.
Kankakee Valley 13 — 11 — 08 — 13 = 45
Andrean 17 — 11 — 15 — 10 = 53
Lady Kougars (15-4-5-3-45): Lilly Toppen 0-3-0-0-9; Ava Dase 1-0-2-1-3; Olivia Plummer 2-0-1-1-5; Brooke Swart 0-0-0-0-0; Abigail Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Kate Thomas 9-0-2-1-19; Laynie Capellari 2-0-0-0-4; Faith Mauger 1-0-0-0-2; Juliet Starr 0-1-0-0-3.
Lady 59ers (17-2-18-13-53): Lindsay Arcella 1-2-3-2-10; Liv Delevic 1-0-0-0-2; Lauren Colon 6-0-5-4-16; Maddie Walton 3-0-4-0-6; Tori Allen 6-0-7-7-19; Emily Ziegelhofer 0-0-0-0-0; Christina Martinez 1-0-0-0-2.