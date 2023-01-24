MERRILLVILLE — In a contest of girls’ basketball unbeatens in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, Kankakee Valley and Andrean faced off on Friday for the league title.

The Lady Kougars were 15-6 and the 59ers were 19-3 with both 4-0 in the conference. Andrean was able to come out on top 53-45 due mostly to their trips to the free throw line, which is not to say that KV failed to covert its charity shots.

Trending Food Videos