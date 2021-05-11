WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team played three games in under 24 hours last weekend, winning two while dropping one as it participated in the annual Twin Lakes Invitational.
On Friday, May 7, the Kats were on the wrong end of a walk-off single to fall to Class 3A No. 9 Northwestern High School. KV racked up 13 hits and Northwestern notched 14 in the high-scoring affair as the Tigers (17-2) won 10-8 when Northwestern’s Jaci Elson singled on a 0-1 count to score two of her teammates.
KV (11-7) jumped to an early lead, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings while holding the Tigers scoreless.
Neither team scored in the third, but the bottom of the fourth was all Northwestern as it plated six runs to take the lead. Both teams scored equally in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but that two-run advantage remained.
Carly Basham recorded a triple and a double in the game with two-baggers also hit by Carmen Rosado, Haley Alexander, Abbi Wilhelm and Lexi Broyles.
Rosado was 4 for 4 at the plate and Alexander went 2 for 3 with both scoring two runs.
MaryKate Shultz was on the mound for KV. Shultz allowed 13 hits and 10 runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out 13.
In the first of two Saturday games, KV pummeled West Lafayette, 10-0, as pitchers Elyse Starr and Rosado combined to pitch a shutout. Six runs in the second inning secured the win with big hits by Alexander, Shultz and Broyles, including a home run by the latter.
Against Frontier in the second game of the day, KV again recorded a shutout, this time with Broyles pitching the first three innings and Starr coming in as the closer.
Broyles only gave up one hits while striking out five.
KV drew first blood when an RBI double by Alexander scored the first run of the game. The Lady Kougars added three more runs in the fifth inning with RBI hits by Basham, Alexander and Elise Kasper.
The Twin Lakes invitational is a 16-team softball tournament. In addition to the host Indians, other teams included Benton Central, Bremen, Delphi, Eastern, Faith Christian, Frankfort, Frontier, Kankakee Valley, Lewis Cass, Lowell, Munster, North Newton, Northwestern, Pioneer and West Lafayette.