WHEATFIELD – The Lady Kougars’ Basketball team had a mixed results end of the week last week as they fell to North Judson-San Pierre but bounced back to overcome Hammond Morton.
On Thursday evening, Jan. 7, the girls traveled east to take on the talented Lady BlueJays and were defeated by the score of 59-28, falling to 6 – 6 on the season. The Kougars could not control, much less shut down the Frasure sisters. Senior standout Lilliann Frasure hit for 19 and little sister, sophomore Sophia, did even more damage with 26 points in the game.
The Lady Kougars were led by junior Taylor Schoonveld with six points and three rebounds, and sophomore Lilly Toppen with five points, three rebounds and three steals. Sophomore, Kate Thomas chipped in five points and two rebounds.
A special moment occurred when NJSP Athletic Director Mike Sharkozy and the Lady BlueJays and Kougars took time to honor the memory of KVMS Athletic Director Bill Ridley who recently passed away. Both Teams presented a signed ball to Bill’s son, Mark and posed for pictures. Last year, when the NJSP girls travelled to KVHS, both teams honored Bill Ridley in person and posed with him. Ridley had been a teacher in both districts in his career.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lady Kougars took on Hammond Morton in a rare matinee game in the Kougars’ Den and came away decisive winners, 69 – 23. Schoonveld was again the top scorer for the Kats, reaching 16 points while giving four assists and snagging five steals. Toppen was also in double figures with 12 points. Six rebounds and three steals. Sophomore, Colby Sizemore contributed eight points in the effort which moved the team to 7 – 6 on this chopped up season.
At North Judson
Kankakee Valley 05-09-09-05 = 28
North Judson-San Pierre 20-10-20-09 = 59
At Wheatfield
Hammond Morton 05-12-02-04 = 23
Kankakee Valley 14-17-21-17 = 69