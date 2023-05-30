WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley, picked by many to win its own sectional, went in like a lion but left like a lamb. The team 10-runned its first opponent Glenn, 11-1, before falling to Tippecanoe Valley, 10-6, in the semi-final.

The Class 3A Sectional 20 tournament started on Tuesday, May 23 with a match-up between Knox and Culver Academies. The Lady Redskins made short work of the Lady Eagles in a game that was basically decided in the first. Knox jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first and added four in the second and two more in the third while Culver Academies remained scoreless.

