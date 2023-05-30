WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley, picked by many to win its own sectional, went in like a lion but left like a lamb. The team 10-runned its first opponent Glenn, 11-1, before falling to Tippecanoe Valley, 10-6, in the semi-final.
The Class 3A Sectional 20 tournament started on Tuesday, May 23 with a match-up between Knox and Culver Academies. The Lady Redskins made short work of the Lady Eagles in a game that was basically decided in the first. Knox jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first and added four in the second and two more in the third while Culver Academies remained scoreless.
CMA was finally able to plate two in the fourth, but Knox answered with its own two in the fifth to ended the mercy-rule game in five innings, 16-2.
KV took its home field in the second game of the night with Elyse Starr in the circle. Starr got out of an early jam in the top of the first and then scored two in the Kougars’ half of the inning after Glenn walked in a run.
Neither team would score in the second thanks to a nifty double kill by KV that even caught the umpires by surprise as the runner on first was tagged out as she passed and the ball was quickly tossed to first for the second out.
KV would go down in order in their half.
In the third, an error and a long fly allowed Glenn to score its one and only run for the game. Glenn would add two more runners but an absolute rope throw from Aubrey Hangar to home from center field ended the threat.
The Kougars answered right back, making the most of two walks and a sacrifice bunt. One run scored on a dribbler single by Sara Erb and Kayla Schantz would drive in two more on a hard hit to right to put them ahead 5-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Kougars stacked up six hits to score four more runs and go up 9-1. Starr, Danielle Gidley, Emily Erb, Julia Goggans, Kayla Schantz and Hangar all put bat to ball.
It was Goggans who came through with a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-1. Aubrey Hanger would double to drive in one more making it 9-1.
In what would be the fifth and final frame, Starr coaxed a ground ball out from Glenn’s top hitter to end a threat and Emily Erb doubled in Jillian Swart and Gidley to mercifully end the game.
On Thursday, May 25, Rensselaer Central would eke out a 6-5 victory over Knox in a regulation game with no scoring from either team until the fifth inning. The Lady Bombers got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth, plating one. Knox quickly answered back with three in the top of the sixth, but RC would top that with five in the bottom. Knox managed to add two more in the final frame but still came up short by one run.
In the second game of the night, KV jumped out to a one run lead in the first, but Tippecanoe Valley scored four in the bottom of the second, which would turn out to be the margin of victory.
Neither team could plate a runner in the third and fourth innings but Tippecanoe added two more in the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Lady Kougars would throw up a second run in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Vikings added another four to make it 10-2 with one inning of play left.
The Kougars gave it their all, matching that four-run barrage in the top of the seventh but still fell by that four-run deficit from early on, losing 10-6 to end their season.
Tippy Valley outhit the Kougars, 15-6, with Molly Moriarty collecting three hits, including a triple. She scored two runs. Teammate Madi Smith had a bases-loaded clearing double and had four RBIs in the game and Anna Shock, a freshman, was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
Maddie Thompson had two hits and Mackaylie Costello was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Corinna Stiles also had a double.
For the Kougars, Elyse Starr had a run-scoring double and scored two runs and Sara Erb drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Emily Erb and Danielle Gidley had RBI singles and Jillian Swart added a hit.
Starr suffered the loss, allowing four runs — none earned — on five hits over 1 2/3 innings. She struck out one.
Kayla Schantz pitched two innings of relief, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Jocelyn Peal pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Dalynne Bussard, a freshman, pitched a complete game for Tippy Valley, allowing three earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and seven walks.
Tippecanoe Valley would go on to win the sectional on Saturday with a 6-2 victory over Rensselaer Central.