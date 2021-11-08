WHEATFIELD — Class 4A No. 1 ranked Crown Point bolted to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter in crushing host Kankakee Valley, 70-17, in the season opener for both teams.
The Bulldogs, who are defending 4A champions and own a 52-2 record over the past two-plus seasons, dominated the lane against the Kougars. Senior center Lilly Stoddard hit 10 of 12 shots from the floor to finish with a game-high 22 points. She also had nine rebounds.
Junior Kate Thomas led the Kougars with six points. Classmate Lilly Toppen had five points. KVHS, which played at Valparaiso Tuesday and hosts North Newton Thursday, was outscored 28-10 in the second half.