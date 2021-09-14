WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley out-scratched the visiting Hanover Central Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a 3-0 victory in which no set was in doubt.
The Kougars won by scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18 and owned the net on both offense and defense.
The team was again led by senior Lexi Broyles, who added 19 kills and three solo blocks to her resume as she ruled the front line. The coach for the Lady Wildcats was heard, at one point, extolling her team to focus on the other players as they were not going to be able to stop Broyles.
Junior Abby Grandchamp had six kills of her own as well as notching three solo blocks. Senior Lilly Toppen had 18 assists and eight digs while Ava Dase recorded 10 assists and Ava Koselke had three solo blocks.
Prior to the games, Broyles was presented with a game ball to honor her achievement of 1,000 kills that was accomplished at an away game earlier this season.
The Lady Kougars move to 8-6 on the season and 0-3 in the always tough Northwest Crossroads Conference.