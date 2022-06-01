WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley pulled off a 4-0 win over Glenn Saturday morning to win another sectional and earn the right to move on to regionals.
With the win, the team became back-to-back sectional champs. The Kats faced Hanover Central, also at Wheatfield, on Tuesday, May 31 to continue their march towards Indianapolis. KV beat Hanover in the regular season and claimed its second straight regional title with an 8-4 win.
KVHS (11-13) will travel to Twin Lakes for the four-team semistate tournament on Saturday, June 4. The Kougars, who reached the semistate finals last spring, will open play against Leo (27-2) at 10 a.m., CST, in Monticello.
Yorktown (25-3) and South Bend St. Joseph (25-3) will square off in the other semifinal.
The Lady Kougars came into the sectional with a losing record, something that hasn’t happened often in recent memory. The team rolled over Knox 9-0 in the semi-final, and Glenn, the only team in the tournament with a winning record, did the same to Culver Academies, winning 10-2.
Prior to the match-up with KV, Knox had triumphed over Plymouth, 9-0, in the opening game.
Glenn, from Walkerton, entered the sectional with a 13-11 record and several standout players, including Kendall Goodlink, who led the Falcons in both batting average (.571) and slugging percentage (.942) and freshman phenom pitcher Makenzie Timm.
Kankakee Valley, in the unusual position of playing as the visitors on its own Brian Flynn Field, opened up with two quick runs and would add two more, one in the third and one in the fourth, to secure the title.
KV strung together 10 hits and some nifty base-running while holding Glenn scoreless through the entire game with pristine fielding, allowing them only four hits.
Senior Carmen Rosado was peerless at the plate, striking out 10 and giving the Falcons fits with her change-up while going the distance.
“It’s so exciting to win the sectional,” said Rosado after the game, “and it’s multiplied by two for it to happen in my senior year. We were having fun out there and it shows in the results.”
The Kougars feature seven seniors in their arsenal, including Rosado, Elise Kasper, Kyleen Mackey, Tara Cannon, Madilyn Peterson, Jenna Fitzpatrick and Amie Ramus.
Their next opponent, Hanover Central, came into the regional with an enviable 15-9 record, having beat Griffith 10-0 to win its sectional title. Kankakee Valley, however, is one of those nine teams that they lost to, beating them 5 — 3 on April 30.