WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars suffered a tough and brutal loss when they took on the Lake Central Lady Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the annual Coaches Against Cancer Game held at KV.
LC overcame the Kats, 67-39, bombing 12 3-pointers while forcing KV to throw up desperation shots.
The Indians (12-4) opened with a 3 and then began full-court pressure that stymied the Kougars, forcing turnovers and bad shots. KV senior Lilly Toppen finally hit a 3 at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter to give the Kougars their only points in that opening frame.
As the second quarter started, KV was down 21-3 and just could not make up that deficit. In fact, it was nearly halfway through the second before the Kougars would add any more points and that was two free throws by Maddy Murray.
The Lady Kougars (13-5) did catch a spark after Toppen hit another trey but could never get any closer than 14 and went into the break down by 16 at 32-16.
After halftime, it was more of the same as Lake Central actually continued to pull away going up 52-29 in the third period after hitting 20 points to KV’s 13.
In the final frame, the Indians added three more to their lead with a 13 - 10 finish. Throughout the game, the Lady Kougars did an admirable job of trying to keep LC away from the basket but fast breaks after steals and that barrage of 3s still buried them.
The JV Lady Kougars also lost to a tough Lake Central team. Sarah Biedron led the younger Kougars in scoring with 12 points and Haley Anderson chipped in 6. Kaylie Flanigan had 4 and Olivia Plummer and Abigail Walstra each had 2.
at Wheatfield
Lake Central 21 - 11 - 20 - 13 = 67
Kankakee Valley 03 - 13 - 13 - 10 = 39
(2's-3's-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Indians: Kennedia Burke 1-2-0-0-8; Riley Milausnic 0-4-4-4-16; Nadia Clayton 3-0-0-0-6; Claudia Vasic 0-0-0-0-0; Bryn Leonard 0-0-2-2-2; Vanessa Wimberly 1-2-1-0-8; Faith Harrison 0-0-0-0-0; Aniyah Bishop 4-1-5-0-11; Milica Lukic 0-0-0-0-0; Ayla Krygier 2-2-2-1-11; Allison Huppenthal 0-1-0-0-3; Alexa Iwena 1-0-0-0-2.
Lady Kougars: Lilly Toppen 4-2-3-2-16; Ava Dase 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Plummer 3-0-3-1-7; Abigail Walstra 0-0-4-2-2; Maddy Murray 0-0-2-2-2; Kate Thomas 1-0-6-4-6; Laynie Capellari 1-0-0-0-2; Faith Mauger 1-0-2-2-4; Juliet Starr 0-0-2-0-0.
Thursday, January 5
Lady Kougars edge North Judson in OT
NORTH JUDSON — Kankakee Valley outscored host North Judson, 9-1, in overtime to pick up a 47-39 victory on a night both teams struggled to hit shots.
The Kougars (14-5) didn’t let a slow start rattle them. They trailed 5-3 after the first period and 19-15 at halftime before pulling even in the second half.
The score was tied at 38-38 heading into the extra session before KV got five free throws from seniors Lilly Toppen (3 of 4) and Kate Thomas (2 of 4) to build a cushion.
North Judson’s lone point came on a free throw by senior Sophia Frasure. The team’s top scorer, Frasure was held to nine points on 3 of 12 shooting.
In fact, the Jays (10-6) struggled from the floor throughout the four quarters and overtime, hitting just 15 of 58 shots for 25%. KV was a little better at 33% (14 of 42).
The difference came at the free throw line. KV was just 16 of 28 from the foul line, but it hit nine more than North Judson, which was a woeful 7 of 19.
Thomas led all scorers with 17 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots. The rest of the team was just 7 of 31 from the floor.
Toppen added 12 points and Olivia Plummer chipped in six.
Morgan Hensley led the Jays with 14 points, hitting 7 of 13 shots. Her teammates, however, were a combined 8 for 45.
Kyleigh Lehiy had nine rebounds for Judson and Olivia Burkett added five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Frasure also had nine boards and Hensley had eight.
Thomas had eight rebounds and six steals for KVHS and Toppen added six boards and three steals. Faith Mauger had six rebounds and two blocks and Ava Dase had four blocks.