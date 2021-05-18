WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley finished its Northwest Crossroads Conference portion of the schedule by getting a walk-off 1-0 win over Highland on Monday, May 17.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Kougars pushed across a run to win it.
The victory comes on the heels of KV’s 3-0 shutout of Knox on May 14. Again the game was scoreless through five innings before KV got three total runs in the sixth and seventh innings at Knox.
Junior pitcher Lexi Broyles kept the Redskins off the base paths, tossing a four-hitter over seven innings. She struck out six and walked one. MaryKate Shultz and Carly Basham had two hits each for the winners. Basham drove in a run and JoJo Short added a single.
On May 13, the Kougars capped their season series with Hobart with a 4-2 loss. Shultz suffered the loss, allowing eight hits over seven innings with six strikeouts and three walks.
Shultz and Basham had doubles. The Kougars were held to four hits.
On May 12, the Kougars capped their season series with Hobart by rolling to a 12-3 victory. The Brickies (14-10) held a 3-1 lead against KV ace pitcher Shultz, but KV exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. The Kougars added two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
On May 10, KVHS faced one of the state’s top programs, falling 3-0 to Crown Point (21-2). The Bulldogs scored all the runs pitcher Madi Elish needed in the first inning when they pushed across two.
Elish allowed three hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and a walk. Shultz went six innings, striking out six and scattering six hits.