WINONA LAKE — The Lady Knights of Covenant Christian marched unbeaten through the Cougar Classic Basketball Tournament on Friday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 29, beating Granger Christian, Hamilton and Lakeland Christian Academy.
The tournament was held in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center of Grace College.
In their first game on Friday, against Granger Christian, the Lady Knights ruled the boards on both offense and defense in a game that was never close, winning by a score of 60-31. Skylar Bos and Sophie Bakker each hit for 12 points while Gabbi Zeilenga and Claire Bakker were right behind with 10 apiece. Olivia Mellon and Gwen Walstra also contributed with nine and seven, respectively.
In their second appearance that day, the Lady Knights faced Hamilton and blew them out of the water in a 49-8 drubbing, led by Sophie Bakker’s nine points. Eight other players scored for Covenant in the effort including Bos (8), Claire Bakker (7), Walstra, Madison Zeldenrust and Dahna Frume (6 each), Mellon (3) and two each from Sydnee Walstra and Jorrie Rottier. The Knights held Hamilton to two points through the first quarter, four in the second, zero in the third and only two in the final frame while scoring at will.
In the finals on Saturday against their hosts, Lakeland Christian, the Lady Knights squeaked a 28-27 win over the Cougars, led by the 14 points of Bos. The girls were able to collect the trophy with a very good defensive game versus Lakeland. In the waning seconds of the game, Zeilenga collected a rebound off of a 3-point attempt from Sophie Bakker and followed the rebound with a basket putting the Knights up 28-27, which would be the final score.
Zeilinga finished with four points, Gwen Walstra had two and Sophie Bakker put up eight.
All tournament selections were Bos, Sophie Bakker and Zeilenga
The Lady Knights will begin 2022 with a match at home against Morgan Township.