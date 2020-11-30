DEMOTTE — Covenant Christian’s offense struggled to score in the second half in dropping its first game of the season by a 37-26 final to Washington Township on Saturday.
The Knights (3-1) led 18-15 at halftime, but were outscored 22-8 in the second half to fall behind by double figures. They hit just 10 of 52 shots from the floor for 19 percent and were outscored at the foul line, 14-4.
Sophomore Skylar Bos had a team-high 19 points for the Knights, hitting 8 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers. She added five steals.
Bos’s teammates were just 2 of 34 from the floor. Sydnie Bakker did have seven rebounds and two steals for Covenant and Desirae Nannenga had five rebounds and two steals.
Washington Township (4-0) got 20 points from sophomore Addie Graf with four rebounds and three assists. She was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and senior teammate Mikaela Armstrong added 11 points with five steals and four assists.
Graf was also 7 of 9 from the free throw line and the Senators finished 14 of 19 as a team.