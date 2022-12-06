LaCROSSE — DeMotte Christian suffered its first loss of the season and had a seven-game win streak snapped after Tri-Township (LaCrosse) held on for a 52-49 victory over the Knights on Dec. 3.
The Knights (7-1) fell behind by double figures in the first half and trailed 26-18 at halftime. They rallied to within a possession late in the game, but couldn’t catch the Tigers (5-3) in the game’s final moments.
Senior Skylar Bos had a game-high 27 points for the Knights. She was 11 of 20 from the floor and added four steals. Senior Gabbi Zeilenga added 11points with a pair of 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds and two assists.
Sophomore Claire Bakker had 13 boards, two assists and two steals and twin sister Sophie was held to just four points.
The team’s top 3-point shooter, Sophie struggled from the floor, going 0 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc. She did have nine rebounds and two assists.
As a team, the Knights were just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.
KVHS girls rout
rival Lowell for
6th straight win
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley outscored Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell, 23-7, in the third period to cruise to a 70-40 road victory on Dec. 2.
It was the sixth straight win for the Kougars, who improve to 2-0 in the NCC and 7-2 overall.
Senior guard Lilly Toppen had 14 points for the Kougars, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. She scored nine points in the first half when the Kougars led 38-23.
Junior Brooke Swart also had nine first-half points to finish with 15 points off the bench. Senior Kate Thomas had 11 points, with seven coming in the first half.
The Kougars hit 21 of 27 free throws to hand Lowell (6-3) its third straight loss.
It was the league opener for the Red Devils.
After playing at Hanover Central (4-4) on Dec. 6, the Kougars return home to face 7-1 Hobart on Friday, Dec. 9, with the JV game to start at 5:30 p.m.
The Brickies’ lone loss came on Dec. 1 against Munster (7-2).
Prep Boys Basketball
Strong 3rd quarter carries KV past Kouts
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley outscored host Kouts, 18-9, in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference in picking up its first win by a 63-52 final on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Kougars (1-2) held a 29-27 lead at halftime against the Mustangs before their third-quarter run put them ahead 47-36 at the end of the third period. KV turned up the pressure with its half-court man-to-man defense to frustrate Kouts and eventually wear down the Mustangs.
Junior Cam Webster led KV with 25 points and seniors Hayden Dase and Dylan Holmes chipped in 11 each. Junior Jake Anderson added 10 points.
The game was tied at 31-31 early in the third period when Holmes knocked down back-to-back 3-point baskets for a 37-31 lead. That sparked a 16-0 run by the Kougars that included an Anderson basket and back-to-back baskets by Webster.
A basket by Holmes late in the quarter pushed KV’s lead to 47-31.
The Kougars return to action Thursday when they face Morgan Township (2-1) on the road. The Cherokees’ lone loss came at Knox on Nov. 26.
Kouts falls to 2-2 on the season.
• KV’s junior varsity squad jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 59-47 victory over Kouts on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Kougars led by as much as 22 points in the second half.
Brady Sampson filled the stat sheet for the winners, snagging rebounds, steals and pouring in 21 points.
Gavin Joes dominated inside with 13 points and several rebounds.