Webster the man

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

KVHS junior Cam Webster, shown here attacking the rim against Lebanon earlier this year, had a game-high 25 points in his team’s first win at Kouts Saturday.

LaCROSSE — DeMotte Christian suffered its first loss of the season and had a seven-game win streak snapped after Tri-Township (LaCrosse) held on for a 52-49 victory over the Knights on Dec. 3.

The Knights (7-1) fell behind by double figures in the first half and trailed 26-18 at halftime. They rallied to within a possession late in the game, but couldn’t catch the Tigers (5-3) in the game’s final moments.

