DEMOTTE – The Lady Knights Basketball team made short work of their visiting 21st Century opponents on Thursday, Jan. 21. The CC girls outscored them 51 – 16 in a game that was never even close.
The Lady Knights jumped out to a quick 16 – 3 lead in the first quarter as sophomore standout Skylar Bos dropped in four quick baskets and Desiree Holmes, Morgan Schaafsma and Ashlyn DeBoer each added one. Holmes also added two free throws for good measure.
Despite liberal substitution by CCHS Coach Mike DeFries, the Knights continued to pull away in the second frame with the Cougars simply being outclassed. Steals occurred almost at will, as did scoring as CCHS put up 23 while giving up two free throws to the Cougars. The teams headed into the locker room for the break with Covenant up 39 – 5.
After halftime, DeFries called off the dogs and eased back on the pressure but 21st Century was still only able to score a pair of baskets. In the fourth, DeFries played all non-starters and reined them in even further. This was the only frame where the Cougars outscored the nights, scoring seven to the home team’s four.
Prior to the Varsity game seniors Sydnie Bakker, Ashlyn DeBoer, Desiree Holmes and Morgan Schaafsma were honored for their contributions to the team. The girls and their parents were announced and presented to the crowd.
Sydnie Bakker is the daughter of Carrie and Nathan Bakker and has seven siblings. She has played sports for CCHS all through high school and plans on taking a gap year between high school and starting college. She plans on attending Purdue to major in marketing.
Ashlyn DeBoer is the daughter of Nathan and Patti DeBoer. She has been playing basketball since fifth grade. After high school, she plans on going to Ivy Tech for two years and then transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne to finish her degree in Interior Design.
Desiree Holmes is the daughter of Scott and Darlene Holmes. She has also played basketball since fifth grade as well as becoming a standout long jumper. Holmes won Sectionals her sophomore year and advanced to the State Indoor Track Meet her junior year. She has also been involved with Advanced Choir, Student Council and National Honor Society. Holmes plans on attending college in Florida to study Business Management.
Morgan Schaafsma is the daughter of Melissa and Ryan Schaafsma. She has played basketball since fourth grade and has also played volleyball and been a thrower in Field and Track. She has also been heavily involved with yearbook and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to study Business.
At DeMotte 01-21-21
21st Century 03-02-04-07 = 16
Covenant Christian 16-23-08-04 = 51
Lady Cougars: Jameice Peavy 0-0-0-0-0; Angel Johnson 0-0-0-0-0; Saraiyah Smith 1-0-4-3-5; J. Herns 1-0-0-0-2; TaRyah Lee 1-0-2-1-3; Sydne’ Duncan 0-0-0-0-0; Denise Sandlidge 0-0-2-2-2; Amplias Stark 2-0-0-0-4.
Lady Knights: Desiree Holmes 1-0-8-5-7; Kate Buiter 0-0-2-0-0; Desirae Nanninga 2-0-3-2-6; Chrissa Kopka 0-0-0-0-0; Sydnie Bakker 2-0-0-0-4; Morgan Schaafsma 3-1-2-1-10; Gabbi Zeilenga 1-0-0-0-2; Gwen Walstra 1-0-0-0-2; Madison Zeldenrust 3-0-4-2-8; Sydnee Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Ashlyn DeBoer 1-0-1-0-2; Skylar Bos 5-0-0-0-10.