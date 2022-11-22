DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian aced its first test of the season last Saturday, Nov. 19 when it faced previously unbeaten Washington Township, pulling away for a 60-52 victory.
The Knights, who remain unbeaten at 6-0, used a strong defensive effort in the third period to build a six-point lead after three periods. They trailed 25-23 at halftime before scoring 13 of the 18 points scored In the third quarter to get their first lead and build on it.
Both teams turned up the offense in the fourth quarter, with the Knights holding a 24-22 edge in the period to get to 60 points.
Senior Skylar Bos and sophomore sharpshooter Sophie Bakker led DeMotte with 16 points. Bakker was 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.
She added 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals and Bos had seven assists and four steals.
Claire Bakker was 7 of 9 from the floor with 14 points and 10 boards, Audrey DeVries added 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting with six rebounds and Gabbi Zeilenga pulled down 10 rebounds and added three assists and three steals.
The Knights forced 13 turnovers and committed 24.
Addison Graf, a four-year starter for the Senators (3-1), led all scorers with 21 points. She hit just 6 of 21 shots, including 2 of 12 from 3-point territory.
As a team, Washington Township hit just 9 of 30 shots from deep, with Clair Klinger, who had 14 points, hitting 4 of 9 3s. Gracie Little also had 14 points and Klinger added nine rebounds, three assists and six steals.
Graf had three steals.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Knights kept Boone Grove winless with a 74-41 rout at home. Bos and Sophie Bakker combined for 50 points, with Bos pouring in 31 on 12 of 22 shooting.
She added 10 steals and six assists and Sophie Bakker knocked down 9 of 15 shots, including 3 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc, to finish with 28 points.
She was 7 of 11 from the free throw line and added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sister Claire added eight points, nine rebounds and six assists and Zeilenga had nine boards and three steals.
DeMotte led 38-26 at halftime before surging ahead with a 26-point third quarter to build a 64-34 lead. The Knights outscored Boone, 36-15, in the second half to win their fifth straight to open the season.
Kougars edge Highland in NCC opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley increased its winning streak to three games in opening the Northwest Crossroads Conference portion of its schedule with a 57-52 win over visiting Highland on Friday, Nov. 18.
The game was tight throughout, with the Kougars (4-2, 1-0 in the NCC-holding a 24-20 lead at halftime.
KV did pull ahead by a dozen points in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans (2-2, 0-1) cut the lead back to five points late in the game.
Senior forward Abby Grandchamp was a force defensively, creating turnovers, providing good help-side defense and grabbing rebounds, said coach Brandon Bradley.
Grandchamp finished with a game-high 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Senior Lilly Toppen added 11 points, converting four straight free throws on 1-and-1 situations. She finished 5 of 5 from the foul line. Junior forward Olivia Plummer had nine points.
Bree Flores had 14 points for the Trojans.
The Lady Kougars will enjoy eight days off before their next game on Saturday, Nov. 26 when they host Knox. The junior varsity game is set to tip oft at 12 noon, with the varsity contest to follow.