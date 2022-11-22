Bos continues scoring surge

By TOM SPARKS

DeMotte Christian’s Skylar Bos had 31 points in her team’s rout of Boone Grove last week. The Knights are currently unbeaten at 6-0.

 By TOM SPARKS

DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian aced its first test of the season last Saturday, Nov. 19 when it faced previously unbeaten Washington Township, pulling away for a 60-52 victory.

The Knights, who remain unbeaten at 6-0, used a strong defensive effort in the third period to build a six-point lead after three periods. They trailed 25-23 at halftime before scoring 13 of the 18 points scored In the third quarter to get their first lead and build on it.

Tags

Trending Food Videos