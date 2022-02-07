VALPARAISO – In a game rescheduled due to weather, the Covenant Christian girls’ basketball team finally faced Kouts in the Morgan Township Class A Sectional on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Lady Knights fell to the Fillies 48-38 in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate.
The Knights actually led throughout the first half by a narrow margin, outscoring their opponents 12-9 and 12-11 to go into the locker-room at halftime up by four.
After the break, however, the Fillies went on an 11-4 third quarter run and won the fourth, 17-10, to seal the Covenant girls’ fate.
The Knights seemed to run out of gas in the second half under the relentless pressure of the Fillies, who contested everything, causing turnovers and unforced errors on the part of CCHS.
Three of the Lady Knights reached double figures with Sophie Bakker, Gabbi Zeilenga and Skylar Bos each netting 11. Gwen Walstra chipped in five points but no one else was able to score.
Kouts’ junior Emma Garavalia led all scorers with 15 points and fellow junior Taylor Moyer was close behind with 11.
Covenant Christian closes out the 2021-2022 season with an impressive 18-5 overall record. It was the final game for seniors Gwen Walstra, Madison Zeldenrust and Dahna Frump.
2-4-22 at Morgan Township
Kouts 09 – 11 – 11 – 17 = 48
Covenant Christian 12 – 12 – 04 – 10 = 38
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Fillies: Lyndsey Kobza 3-0-3-1-7; Emma Garavalia 3-3-0-0-15; Taylor Moyer 1-3-0-0-11; Allison Capouch 1-1-4-3-8; Olivia Miller 0-1-0-0-3; Cassidy Ryan 0-0-0-0-0; Katie Kleckner 0-0-0-0-0; Sophia Tikalsky 0-0-0-0-0; Macie Sanders 1-0-2-2-4; Kourtney Lockett 0-0-0-0-0; Kayla Hoover 0-0-0-0-0.
Lady Knights: Dahna Frump 0-0-0-0-0; Claire Bakker 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Mellon 0-0-0-0-0; Sydnee Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Sophie Bakker 1-3-0-0-11; Gabbi Zeilenga 0-2-8-5-11; Gwen Walstra 1-1-0-0-5; Madison Zeldenrust 0-0-0-0-0; Skylar Bos 5-1-2-1-11.