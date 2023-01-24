DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian had its three-game win streak snapped against Culver Community on Monday, Jan. 23.
Winners of five of its last six coming in the game, the Knights fall to 17-5 on the season with a just days remaining before sectional play.
DMC won a pair of games last week, including a Midwest Conference match-up at North White on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Balanced scoring by the Knights proved effective in a 65-59 win over the Vikings, who fall to 5-19 overall and 4-2 in the MWC.
The Knights (6-1 in the MWC) trailed 49-48 in the third period before outscoring the Vikings, 17-10, in the fourth quarter.
Skylar Bos, a senior forward, led five Knights players in double figures with 19 points on 9 of 19 shooting. She added 12 assists and three steals.
Sophomore teammate Sophie Bakker added 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting and Claire Bakker, another sophomore, also had 12 points on 4 of 7 shooting with eight rebounds.
Senior Gabbi Zeilenga hit 4 of 5 3-point shots for 12 points and added 10 rebounds and sophomore Audrey DeVries had 10 points, hitting 5 of 7 shots.
The Knights finished 26 of 50 from the floor for 52%,
North White senior Tessa Robertson led all scorers with 21 points. She hit 9 of 20 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Abigale Spry had 16 points and added five rebounds, five assists and three steals and Autumn Reif had seven boards. Katie Stevens had five assists and two steals.
The Knights had a much easier game against visiting 21st Century on Thursday, Jan. 19, jumping ahead by double digits in the first quarter in a 53-18 rout.
It was DMC’s second win over 21st Century (3-15) this season.
Sophie Bakker nearly outscored the visitors by herself, finishing with a game-high 17 points on 8 of 16 shooting. She had seven steals and two assists.
Bos added 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting with seven assists and two steals and Zeilenga had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.