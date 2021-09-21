DeMOTTE – The Covenant Christian Lady Knights soccer team has been kicking its competition all season adding three more wins in the last week to an already enviable 9-1-1 record.
The team recently beat North White 9-0, Hammond Morton 5-0 and Morgan Township 5-0. CCHS is 5-0 at home and 4-1-1 on the road with its only loss coming against Hanover Central and the tie was against Faith Christian.
Striker Skylar Bos has continued to be a scoring dervish, notching 31 goals this season so far, reaching the impressive 100-goal mark as a junior.
Dahna Frump has put in nine and her sister Hannah has eight, while Gabbi Zeilenga has recorded five goals. Seven other players on the team have at least one ball in the net this season.
In last Friday’s game against Morton, senior Krisanna McDaniel scored barely a minute in off a free kick by Desirae Nanninga and added a second goal off an assist by Zeilenga with just over nine minutes left in the half. For good measure, Dasha Frump added another goal with three seconds left in the opening half.
After the break Zeilenga and Bos each contributed to the scoring. For the first 55 minutes of the game, Bos filled in as keeper and was finally relieved in goal by freshman Audrey DeVries. Both keepers recorded shutouts.
Four players have been in goal for the Knights this season and seven games have been shutouts.