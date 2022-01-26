WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central showed great poise in a highly-charged setting at rival Kankakee Valley Tuesday night.
With great poise comes great results as a veteran Lady Bombers squad snapped a eight-game skid against KVHS in an emotional 53-46 victory.
KV last lost to the Bombers in the first round of the 2013 Hanover Central Sectional. RCHS would go on to win a title that year.
Rensselaer (14-6) didn’t bat an eye when the Kougars took a three-point lead (38-35) late in the third quarter, KV’s biggest lead of the second half. Instead, the Bombers used a 7-0 run, sparked by senior Jessie Ringen’s 3-point basket, to retake the lead.
Morgan Van Meter, a senior forward, added two free throws and sophomore Sarah Kaufman scored on a lay-up as RCHS surged ahead, 44-38.
The Bombers, who start five seniors, would never trail again.
Rensselaer built an eight-point lead late in the fourth, but junior Lilly Toppen’s 3-point basket with under a minute remaining pulled KV (14-8) within two possessions.
The Bombers managed to seal the victory at the foul line, hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute, including 3 of 4 by Morgan Van Meter and two free throws by freshman sister Taylor to push the lead to seven points.
“We had to get over our frustration about some things,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said of the game’s moments. “They started face-guarding Jessie, so we had to do start doing some other things to get each other open and get her the ball. We had some girls step up and do some nice things and we were able to withstand that little run of theirs. We pushed through it and got the lead back.”
RCHS outscored the hosts, 16-8, in the final quarter to spoil the Kougars’ senior night.
Prior to the game, seniors Taylor Schoonveld and Marissa Howard were toasted by coaches and teammates. Howard was inserted into the starting lineup, but Schoonveld, who is nursing an ankle injury, was relegated to the sideline.
KV was also without starter Abby Grandchamp, who tore her ACL and recently underwent surgery. Grandchamp will be lost for the season, but Schoonveld might return at next week’s sectional if her ankle heals.
“The problem is you’re at the critical line because she is a Division 1 track star and it’s the plant foot she hurt so we don’t want her to miss her track season either,” KVHS coach Brandon Bradley said of Schoonveld.
“But we have no excuses. We played without them for a couple of weeks. We’ve played without Abby since the 21st of December and we’ve played without Taylor for two weeks, so we’ve been without them for awhile now.”
Rensselaer’s biggest lead was the final score. The teams punched and counter-punched throughout the first half, with the Bombers leading 14-12 after the first quarter. KV managed to tie the score at 24-24 by halftime.
Junior Kate Thomas fought foul trouble throughout the second half for the Kougars. She would finish with 14 points before fouling out. Toppen also had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Howard added eight points in her starting role.
RCHS finished 20 of 29 from the free throw line to just 3 of 3 for the Kougars, who held three straight opponents to 46 points of less prior to Tuesday.
“There were two things that stood out to us as coaches,” Bradley said. “We were poor defending the dribble defensively. In all of our big games, all of our best performances this year, and you go all the way back to Kouts and Knox to Chesterton, Pioneer, Munster … we defended incredibly well. Our rotations were great. Our defense was good. Our communication was great. It wasn’t there tonight. That’s evidenced by them outscoring us by close to 20 points on the free throw line. I don’t put that on the officials whatsoever. I put that on us allowing to get penetration.
“I would venture a guess that most of our fouls were from the side or from behind because we were beat. The other thing, too, is we made a shot to go up 38-35 and because it was the biggest lead we had, I think we took a nice breath and they scored seven in a row and that changed the game.”
Besides losing Thomas to foul trouble, the Kougars had two other players with four fouls and another with three.
“Tonight it hurt us defensively, but it didn’t hurt us offensively,” Bradley said of the foul trouble. “When you have three of your better scorers in foul trouble, it can be difficult to manufacture an offense. For us, it was tough to get stops. We talked and they agreed we’re going to have to put a heavy focus on getting back to our roots defensively these next few days we have practice.”
The Bombers forced 16 turnovers, with many coming on deflections on KV’s end of the floor.
“We pride ourselves on getting those 50-50 balls and we pride ourselves on getting deflections,” Radtke said. “With a kid like Sarah Kaufman, a kid like Taylor Van Meter, Abby Ahler, they get their hands on the ball a lot just by deflections. That helps us get loose balls and we’re able to push it.”
Ringen credited two things for her team’s victory Tuesday.
“Defense and staying out of foul trouble, which helped,” she said. “We usually get in some kind of foul trouble, which doesn’t help. We’d send the other team to the foul line, but that didn’t really happen tonight.”
For the Bombers, who end the season at Lewis Cass (8-12) Thursday in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game that was postponed last week, Morgan Van Meter had a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half. Ringen had 17 points.
“She’s had two big games back-to-back with 20-plus points,” Radtke said of Morgan Van Meter. “It only benefits us more and more whenever she gets points. It started in the first half and it continued into the second.”
Ringen simply added: “Morgan played awesome. She stepped up.”
The Bombers are 14-2 against non-conference teams this season.