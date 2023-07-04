WHEATFIELD — The Leadership Playbook has named Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas its 2022-2023 High School Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
The award honors individuals who exemplify sportsmanship, positive leadership, or good teamwork.
WHEATFIELD — The Leadership Playbook has named Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas its 2022-2023 High School Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
The award honors individuals who exemplify sportsmanship, positive leadership, or good teamwork.
TheLeadershipPlaybook.com helps athletic departments and sports teams build stronger cultures by developing better teammates and more positive leaders. As part of the online curriculum, the program has hundreds of two-minute video lessons to increase a person’s leadership abilities and develop life skills.
The 2022-2023 Student-Athlete of the Year recipients were:
• HS Female: Kate Thomas – Kankakee Valley HS
• College Female: Sydney Sickels – University of Illinois
• HS Male: Lucky Carton – West Morris Mendham HS (NJ)
• College Male: Elijah Malone – Grace College (IN)
Thomas was an elite athlete in three sports for the Lady Kougars this past year. She led KV in goals scored as her soccer team’s top striker, averaged over 10 points per game as a guard in basketball and had a strong track season competing in sprints and jumps.
The Leadership Playbook program was developed by Jamy Bechler, a former college basketball coach and high school athletic director. Bechler is now a professional speaker, leadership consultant, and host of the “Success is a Choice” podcast. He is also the author of five books, including The Bus Trip and The Captain.
“We’re thrilled to recognize Kate as a good example of what a student-athlete should be,” said Bechler. “Great teams have great teammates and though no leader is perfect, it’s awesome to be able to recognize student-athletes trying to have a positive influence on their teammates and friends. Deserving student-athletes from across the United States were nominated by their coaches, administrators, teammates, and in some cases, even competitors from other schools.”
Award winners receive a certificate, t-shirt, leadership book, and a complimentary membership to TheLeadershipPlaybook.com for the upcoming school year.
