CROWN POINT — Freshman Noah Sessions will join Kankakee Valley teammates Caleb and Cole Solomey at Saturday’s East Chicago Central wrestling semistate.
Sessions (10-9) qualified with an upset of Glenn’s Bentley Whitmer (18-10) in the first round of the 126-pound division at the Crown Point Regional. He would lose to Boone Grove’s Jeremy Kranz (24-8) in the consolation match.
Both Solomeys, meanwhile, reached the final match in their divisions, with Caleb (32-2), a junior, going 2-1 on the afternoon at 132 pounds. He would lose by pin to Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl (29-4) in the finals.
Junior Cole Solomey won his first two matches to take a 37-1 mark into his final against Jesse Mendez of Crown Point, who is ranked No. 1 in the state with a 33-0 mark. Cole would lose by technical fall, but his runner-up finish puts him in a favorable position at semistate.
Cole qualified for the state finals as a sophomore last year.
Other Kougars to compete at the regional include Devin Huff at 106, Zachary Eggers at 113, Brandon Earls at 120, Caleb Swallow at 160 and Darin Adams at 182.
