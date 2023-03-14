WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley soccer standout Madi Myers signed to continue her athletic career at Monmouth College in Illinois during an announcement at the school on March 8.
Myers, joined by family, friends and teammates, signed her National Letter of Intent in the cafeteria of Kankakee Valley High School.
Madi has participated is both soccer and in the Unified Track program at Kankakee Valley. She has played both the center-back and center-midfield positions and has put in countless hours at the school and in club soccer.
“I fell in love with the Monmouth campus, the coach and the team,” Myers said of the NCAA Division III school. “I really like the traditions they honor and the level of academics.”
Myers plans on majoring in Exercise Science and Kinesiology at Monmouth with a long-term goal of becoming a chiropractor.
She is the daughter of Ryan and Johanne Myers of Wheatfield.