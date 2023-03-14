Monmouth bound

Provided

KV senior Madi Myers (third from left) poses with her family after signing her letter of intent to play soccer at Monmouth College.

 Provided

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley soccer standout Madi Myers signed to continue her athletic career at Monmouth College in Illinois during an announcement at the school on March 8.

Myers, joined by family, friends and teammates, signed her National Letter of Intent in the cafeteria of Kankakee Valley High School.