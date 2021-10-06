LOWELL — Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman and Lowell’s Karina James dominated their races at the annual Northwest Crossroads Conference cross country meets on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Hoffman cruised in the boys’ race for his first NCC title in 16 minutes, 2.26 seconds. Jackson Bakker of Lowell was a distance second in 16:41.27.
Hoffman was followed on the team scorecard by sophomore teammate Ethan Ehrhardt, who placed eighth overall in 17:23.73 to earn all-NCC honors.
Luke Bristol, a sophomore, was 22nd in 18:08.86, sophomore Brock Maple was 39th in 19:40.99 and Ethan Kelly finished 46th in 20:07.52. He, too, is a sophomore for coach Tim Adams.
Munster won the team title with 39 points. Their top five runners finished 3, 4, 5, 13 and 14. Lowell was second with 40 points, followed by Hobart (78), KVHS (88) and Highland (137). Andrean failed to bring a full squad.
James, meanwhile, dominated the girls’ race like she has in the past, covering the course in 18:03.07 to beat runner-up Emma Bell of KVHS by over a minute and 40 seconds.
Bell earned all-NCC honors by finishing in 19:49.07.
Highland won the team title by finishing 5, 7, 8, 10 and 12 to score 42 points. Lowell had 62 points, with Munster third (69) and KVHS fourth (77). Hobart had 110 points and Andrean didn’t field a full squad.
Top finishers for KV coach Lane Lewallen’s squad included freshman Addison Johnson, who was 13th in 22:18.61; senior Emilee Wilson, who placed 14th in 22:29.88; freshman Natalie Walker, who finished 19th in 22:43.62; and senior Juliana Barlog, who was 34th overall in 24:15.74.
