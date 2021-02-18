WHEATFIELD — Current Kankakee Valley and former Covenant Christian standout distance runner Halle Frieden has signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career in college.
Frieden will run for Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana, next fall. Frieden is a two-time All-Northwest Crossroads Conference honoree, a three-time top 15 finisher at the Rensselaer Cross Country Sectional (10th-place finish as a sophomore) and a four-time regional qualifier. She was also a stellar middle-distance runner in track and field.
Frieden competed at the semistate level while at Covenant Christian and has a personal-best time of 21:13.60 in the 5K.
For the Kougars, Frieden has run in the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter individual events and has run legs of the 4 by 400 and 4 by 800 relays. She was co-captain of the cross country team this past fall.
“She’s a tall, strong athlete with a terrific attitude and sense of humor,” said KV coach Lane Lewallen. “She showed amazing leadership as well this year by training with Emma Bell as Bell prepared for semistate.”
Frieden will compete in both track and cross country for Manchester while working towards her major in Elementary Education. Frieden carries a 3.25 grade-point-average at KVHS.