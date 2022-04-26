WHEATFIELD — Playing host to both Tri-County and North Newton, the Kankakee Valley Middle School boys’ and girls’ track teams ran away as winners of the triangular meet on Thursday, April 21.
The girls track team got its second victory of the year with all girls doing extremely well with many finishing at the top in their event. Taking firsts were Krista Sytsma, Brynn Capellari, Faith Terborg and Jenna Walker in the 4-by-800, Avery Myers in the 100-meter dash, Jenna Walker in the 1600-meter run, Ellie Potoski, Jazmin Brumley, Elyce Gillette and Avery Myers in the 4-by-100 and Cheyenne Flatt in the 400 meters.
Also earning first-place finishes were Walker in the 800 run, Gillette in the 200 dash, Flatt, Capellari, Sytsma and Walker in the 4-by-400, Haylee Hass in the high jump and Olivia Adams in discus.
Second-place finishers included Rigley Pszonka in the 100 hurdles, Faith Terborg in the 1,600-meter run, Jaslyne Robledo in the long jump, Adams in shot-put, Hass in pole vault and Pszonka in the 300 hurdles.
Notable thirds and fourths for KVMS included Jazmin Brumley (third) in the 400 meters, Sytsma (third) and Terborg (fourth) in the 800 run, Cora Pena (third) in the 200 dash, Potoski (third) and Flatt (fourth) in the long jump, Danielle Gidley (third) and Sophia LeGrand (fourth) in shot-put, Julia Buczek (third) and Autumn Oliver (fourth) in discus, Maci Capps (third) and Brynn Capellari (fourth) in 300 hurdles, and Eva Sersic (third) and Tess Bell (fourth) in pole vault.
The boys’ track team also made a strong showing by defeating their guests. Personal bests were set by many athletes.
Finishing first were Zach Gutierrez in the 110 hurdles, Nolen Kooistra in the 100 dash, Isaac Deardorff, Matt Ritchie, Kooistra, Trevor Poplawski in the 4-by-100 relay, Poplawski in the 200 dash, Deardorff, Sharp, Kooistra, and Gutierrez in the 4-by-400 relay, Zach Gutierrez in the 300 hurdles, Sharp, Hoffman, Terborg and Hanewich in the 4-by-800 relay, as well as Ian Swart in high jump and Demetrius De La Paz Marino in pole vault.
Notable seconds included Ian Swart in 110 hurdles, Isaac Deardorff in 100 dash, Matt Hoffman in the 1600 run, Trent Hooper in the 400 dash, and Max Duttlinger in discus.
Owen Sharp, Matt Hoffman, Brayden Hanewich and Markus Terborg swept the 800 run with a 1-2-3-4 finish, respectively, and did the same in the 1600 run. Sargio Cavarini in the 200 dash and Ian Swart in the 300 hurdles also finished second.
The foursome of Swart, Deardorff, Kooistra and Chris Scott also took all four top spots in the high jump and Cavarini, Ritchie and Tristan Fahrbach were 2-3-4 in the long jump.