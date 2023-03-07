WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Middle School Wrestling team and both the seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball teams took home the trophies in tournaments held Saturday, March 4.
At KVMS, the girls’ teams hosted a tournament against three other schools and both teams walked away with easy overall wins.
The eighth-grade girls played Valpo in game one and had a dominating victory beating Thomas Jefferson by a score of 46-5. Mallorie Rose led the way with 18 points, and Emma Hasch and Rigley Pszonka both added eight, Olivia Adams had six, Isabelle Jones, four, and Jamie Robinson had two.
In game two, they faced off against Kouts. It was an exciting close game throughout, until the Kougars pulled away in the fourth quarter, beating the Fillies 47-37 to become the KV tourney champs.
Rose again led in scoring with 20 while Adams had nine and Hasch added eight.
The girls came together and played great as a team, dominating on defense.
“This season did not come easy,” said KVMS coach Aubrey Van Meter. “These ladies put in a ton of hard work, and the pay-off was a third consecutive, undefeated season.”
The team finished 18-0 to go undefeated for their entire middle school basketball career.
The seventh-grade girls’ basketball team also held a tournament this weekend at home and also came away victorious, beating Kouts and Union Township.
Brynn Capellari led the team in scoring with a total of 28 points. Jenna Walker added a total of 17, Delaney Myers had 14, Camry Krueger added seven, Annie Lindberg finished with six, and Payton Lalonde had two.
These girls also had an incredible season finishing the year with a 17-1 record.
The KVMS wrestling team traveled south to the Rensselaer Invitational on Saturday and also came away with a first-place team trophy.
Wrestlers who had first-place finishes were Ayden VanWeinen, Beau Evans, Logan Black, Ryker Capellari, Connor Stabnik, Austin Bolde and Asher Banister. Second-place finishers were Noah Stabnik, Triston Wireman, Markus Terborg and Joshua Cassaday.
Finishing in third place were Hunter Brumley, Uriah Sessions, Joey Patton and Noah Barcus and coming in fourth place were Bentlee McIntosh, Marvin Johnson, and Jake Fitzpatrick.