WHEATFIELD — The Bombers from Rensselaer Central Middle School easily outswam the competition to win the Kankakee Valley Middle School Swim Invite on the morning of Saturday, Feb 27.
The Bombers scored 149 points to the 71 of Knox MS, the 56 of KVMS and the 28 of South Newton. At the middle school level, both genders compete at the same time.
RCMS took the top position in all 12 events and often snagged second place in those races, as well. Those firsts included the 200-yard medley relay team of Sarah Simpson, Audrey Korniak, Daniel Davis and Braelynn Jones; the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Katie Castle, Brock Robinson, Ty Walker and Davis; and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jones, Castle, Korniak and Aubrey Geleott.
Individial winners for the young Bombers included Jones in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke; Korniak in the 50-yard butterfly; Trinity Oliver in diving; Geleott in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Castle in the 100-yard freestyle; and Annie Parish in the 400-yard freestyle.
The Kougars did snag a second place in the 200-yard medley relay by the quartet of Sarah Simpson, Haylie Bristol, Gabe Bristol and Thomas Ketchem. Ketchem and Haylie Bristol also swam to thirds in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly, respectively.