By TOM SPARKS

The Kankakee Valley Middle School seventh-grade football team ran roughshod over Valpo’s Thomas Jefferson to pick up a victory last week.

WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Middle School football teams were in action on Thursday, Aug. 25 when it played host to its counterparts from Thomas Jefferson in Valparaiso.

It was a win-loss situation as the teams split the decisions

