WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Middle School football teams were in action on Thursday, Aug. 25 when it played host to its counterparts from Thomas Jefferson in Valparaiso.
It was a win-loss situation as the teams split the decisions
WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Middle School football teams were in action on Thursday, Aug. 25 when it played host to its counterparts from Thomas Jefferson in Valparaiso.
It was a win-loss situation as the teams split the decisions
The sixth- and seventh-grade Kougars kicked off the evening. In the first-half, the Kougars drove down and Van Kooistra ran it in from nine yards out. On the two-point conversion try, Parker Harrington kept it to put KV up 8-0.
Late in the second half, Kooistra again found the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game and Austin Ewasiuk punched it in for another two points to put the Kougars up 16-0.
The defense earned its first shut out of the season and overall, it was a great team effort.
Big hits were led by Kooistra, Brady Flick, and Ryker Capellari and Lucas Lindberg on kickoffs. Harrington had a great tackle for loss to pin the Vikings deep and Flick also had a fumble recovery for the Kougars.
The eighth-grade team did not fare nearly as well as its counterparts ran roughshod over the Kougars in a 46-0 drubbing.
The Kougars were led in rushing by Mitch Myers and Talon Cassell.
Myers also came up with some big stops on the defensive side of the ball along with teammates Lucas Parker, Brock Whitten and Jase Barrera.
