WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team wrapped up an unbeaten season last week, going 13-0.
This same group of girls were unbeaten as sixth-graders last year and have made it their goal to do their best to accomplish it next year for the “three-peat.”
The final two games of the season took place during the KVMS tournament held on Saturday, March 5. The Kougars took care of business in their first game, beating Union Township, 54-8.
In the championship game against a very strong Kouts team, the Kougars led from start to finish in beating the Mustangs by a score of 36-28.
Members of the team include Maddy Hemphill, Leah Hanselman, Emma Hasch, Ellie Potoski, Jamie Robinson, Avery Myers, Jessica Beauchamp and Isabelle jones, as well as Haley Lemus, Rigley Pszonka, Keira Urbano, Avah Anderson, Catalina Veach, Mallorie Rose, Julia Buczek and Olivia Adams.
The team is coached by Michael Clark.