MOROCCO — Both the boys’ and girls’ track teams at Kankakee Valley Middle School took top honors at the annual Bi-County Track Meet held at North Newton on Saturday, May 6.
The meet featured five teams from Jasper and Newton counties.
MOROCCO — Both the boys’ and girls’ track teams at Kankakee Valley Middle School took top honors at the annual Bi-County Track Meet held at North Newton on Saturday, May 6.
The meet featured five teams from Jasper and Newton counties.
For the girls’ it was no contest as they racked up 113.5 points to eclipse their competitors. Rensselaer Central was second with 45.25, DeMotte Christian came in their with 42, North Newton had 20.25 and South Newton had eight points.
The young Lady Kougars took the top spot in nine of the nine of the 11 scored events. These included individuals Avery Myers in the 100-meter dash, Journee Carpenter in the 200-meter dash, Jenna Walker in both the 800 meters and 1,600-meter run, Jessica Beauchamp in the 100-meter hurdles, Olivia Adams in shot-put and Jacquelin Vander Woude in discus. Also taking top honors were the 4-by-100 relay team of Jessica Beauchamp, Camry Krueger, Journee Carpenter, and Avery Myers, and the 4-by-400 team of Camry Krueger, Annie Lindberg, Brooklyn Whitt, and
Jenna Walker.
In addition to the top finishers, KVMS also posted four second-places, which included Vander Woude in the shot, Grace Stalbaum in the 800 run, Krista Sytsma in the 1,600 run and Jazmin Brumley in the 200 dash.
For the boys, KVMS edged RC 105 to 92.5 to take the trophy. DMC placed third with 36.5 points, North Newton was fourth with 20 and the Rebels finished last with 14.
A team effort was the key to victory with several contributing to the scoring for the Kougars. Tyson Whittington went 4 for 4 again, placing first in the 100 dash, 200 dash, long jump and was a member of the winning 4-by-100 team, joined by Austin Bolde, Parker Harrington, and Ian Swart.
Dominic Slaughter and Josh Cassaday took first and second in the shot.
The day ended with an exciting 4-by-400 race in which the KV boys had a come-from-behind victory. The team included Ian Swart, Caleb Gartshore, Austin Bolde, and Markus Terborg.
