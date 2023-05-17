Spencer shines

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS sophomore Kylie Spencer has been one of the Bombers’ most consistent hitters this spring.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

A handful of area teams will serve as dark horses at a number of softball sectionals next week, with Kankakee Valley (at home), West Central (at North Miami) and Tri-County (at Rossville) poised to compete for titles.

North Newton will also look to reach the championship game at Illiana Christian after winning sectional and regional titles in 2022.