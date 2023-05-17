A handful of area teams will serve as dark horses at a number of softball sectionals next week, with Kankakee Valley (at home), West Central (at North Miami) and Tri-County (at Rossville) poised to compete for titles.
North Newton will also look to reach the championship game at Illiana Christian after winning sectional and regional titles in 2022.
Here is a preview of next week’s sectionals based on how teams were drawn by the IHSAA earlier in the month:
KANKAKEE VALLEY CLASS 4A
Though sporting an 11-15 record, no team has had a tougher schedule in the sectional than the host Kougars, who play many of Northwest Indiana’s best. They earned a favorable first-round match-up and will be a heavy favorite against Glenn (6-14). Should they win their opener, the Kougars will face Tippecanoe Valley (13-6) in the semifinal round. Tippy Valley earned one of the tournament’s two byes, with Rensselaer Central (4-17) getting the other. The Bombers will face either Knox (16-7) or Culver Academies (4-15) in the semifinals with hopes of reaching the title game. Knox and Tippy Valley own the only winning records in the tournament, but KV hung a 5-3 loss on the Redskins at Knox last week and will have the comforts of home should they meet again. Rensselaer, meanwhile, is expected to get the first crack at the Redskins in the semifinal. The two teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Bombers are currently mired in a seven-game losing streak (as of May 15).
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN CLASS 2A
North Newton got as far as the semistate last season, but a return trip this year will have to go through tournament favorite Andrean, which owns a state ranking with its 23-7 record. The 59ers open the tournament against Whiting (4-14) in round one, with Lake Station (1-13) to face host Illiana (14-7) in the tournament opener. North Newton (13-7) will likely face Illiana in a semifinal contest, which would be a rematch of last year’s regional title game won by the Spartans. Hammond Noll (6-13) — which like North Newton received a bye — should face Andrean in the other semifinal and will be favored to claim the title over either the Spartans or Illiana.
KOUTS CLASS 1A
Morgan Township once held a No. 1 ranking in the Class A polls this season and will be favored to hoist a sectional trophy by the end of next week. The Cherokees (15-5) open tournament play against DeMotte Christian, which has played just 10 games, going 3-7. In the other first-round game, Hammond S & T (2-10) will face Washington Township (6-14) with the winner to play Tri-Township (7-11) in the semifinal round. Kouts (14-7), which could be Morgan’s one stumbling block in its quest for a title, is expected to face its Porter County rivals in the other semifinal game. The Mustangs went 1-1 against Morgan this season, including a come-from-behind 11-10 win last month.
ROSSVILLE CLASS 1A
Tri-County (10-7) is one of three teams with winning records in the six-team tournament and will pass on the first round thanks to earning a bye. The Cavaliers will face either South Newton (0-19) or Faith Christian (8-14) in one of two semifinals, while Frontier (6-15) also earned a bye. The Falcons will get either Clinton Central (16-9) or Rossville (18-5) in the semifinal. The Hornets, ranked among the state’s top 10 in Class A, edged Hoosier Heartland rival Clinton Central, 5-4, in the teams’ only meeting this spring. Rossville also beat Tri-County in the regular season by a 6-1 final, but the Cavaliers finished 1-1 against Clinton Central, including a 12-3 win on May 12 to snap a four-game losing skid.
NORTH MIAMI CLASS 1A
This is perhaps one of the state’s most competitive sectionals, with four teams sporting winning records and three of those teams — host North Miami (18-3), West Central (16-8) and Caston (15-4) — winning at least 15 games. The tournament opens with North Miami facing Southwood, which has the fourth-best record among the field at 10-4. The Lady Trojans will face North White (2-13), with the winner to play Caston for a chance to reach the title game. The Trojans routed their Midwest Conference rivals, North White, by a combined score of 32-6 in the regular season. They did lose 10-4 to Caston on April 24. Earning the other bye was Northwood (2-16), which will face the Southwood/North Miami winner in the first of two semifinals later next week.