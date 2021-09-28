WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley fell to 1-6 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, losing 3-0 to league-leading Munster on Monday night, Sept. 27, at the Kougar Den.
The Lady Kougars (12-12 overall) fell by 25-16, 25-21 and 25-13 scores to the Mustangs, who improve to 22-2 overall and 7-0 in league play.
Senior Alexis Broyles had eight kills on 17 of 18 attacks, nine serve receptions and two service aces on 15 of 16 attempts for KVHS. Morgan Smith had 11 serve receptions, an ace on 12 of 13 serving and eight digs and Lilly Toppen had six assists on 22 of 23 setting.
Junior Abby Grandchamp was 30 of 35 attacking with three kills, 13 of 14 serving and added three blocks. Faith Mauger also had three blocks, all assisted.
• On Saturday, the Kougars participated in the Crown Point Invitational, going 1-3 on the afternoon.
The Kougars capped the day with a 2-1 victory over Hanover Central, winning by 23-25, 25-15 and 16-14 scores. Broyles had 16 kills and nine serve receptions in the victory and Toppen had 11 assists and three aces.
Smith and Elise Kasper had 10 serve receptions apiece and Brooklen Ritchie had 10 assists.
Prior to its match with Hanover, KVHS fell by a 2-0 final to Kouts. The Mustangs won by 25-18 and 25-13 scores.
Ritchie and Toppen had four assists each, Broyles had six kills and Marissa Howard had seven serve receptions.
In the second of two morning matches, KV lost 2-0 to Zionsville by 25-11 and 25-18 scores. Toppen had seven assists and two kills, Broyles led with eight kills and a solo block and Ava Dase and Kasper had five serve receptions each.
The Kougars opened the tournament with a 25-18, 25-19 loss to Mishawaka Marian. Broyles had five kills, seven digs and three solo blocks for KV.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars blast Hanover Central
CEDAR LAKE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team extended its win streak to five games with a 9-0 rout of host Hanover Central Monday, Sept. 27.
Senior Ben Herz had a game-high five goals in leading the Kougars to their largest margin of victory this season.
Herz had three goals in the first half when KV (8-4-1) held a 3-0 lead. He had two of KV’s six second-half goals and was joined in the scoring column by Joel Gomez with three goals and three assists and Levi Herz with a goal.
Ben Herz also had an assist and Blake Gonzalez, Sebastian Zavala, Riley Potoski and Zack Curtis had assists. Gage Anderson had five saves in his first start in the net for KVHS.
KV has allowed just two goals in its last five games.
Gomez has a team-best 20 goals and Ben Herz has 14.
“Another good team win tonight,” KV coach Jovan Jeftich said later. “We were able to capitalize on many goal-scoring chances while also preserving the shutout. A total team win and performance this evening.”
KV was scheduled to host Munster on Wednesday for Senior Night. The Kougars feature 10 senior players on their roster.