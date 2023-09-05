Prep Volleyball
Kougars dominate Trojans in 3 games
HIGHLAND — Senior Lyric Carpenter had a game-high nine aces and added three blocks in leading Kankakee Valley to a 3-0 victory over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Kougars, 2-1 in the NCC, won by 25-18, 25-12 and 25-20 scores.
Carpenter was 22 of 23 serving with her nine aces and was 69 of 73 setting with 14 assists.
Gabby Diener had nine assists on 17 of 17 sets to go with three kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Brooklyn Richie was 23 of 27 attacking with eight kills and added 11 digs to go with three aces on 11 of 12 serving. Ava Koselke was 19 of 21 attacking with eight kills and Ava Dase had four kills.
Lily Jones had a team-best 25 digs and Carly Bunce added 10.
KVHS outlasts NCC rival Lowell
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley and Lowell played five highly competitive games before the host Kougars managed to overcome an exhausting fourth game to beat their Northwest Crossroads Conference rivals, 3-2, on Aug. 29.
The Kougars won by 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 27-29 and 15-11 scores to even their NCC record at 1-1. They ended the day with a 6-5 record overall.
Lowell, meanwhile, fell to 5-4 and 2-1.
Junior Ava Dase had a team-best 19 kills, converting 32 of 37 attacks, and added seven blocks, while senior teammate Ava Koselke had 11 kills (29 of 32 attacking), five blocks, six digs and finished 15 of 19 on her serves. Junior Brooklyn Richie had six kills, two aces and two blocks and Gabby Diener finished with five kills, four aces (on 19 of 20 serves), three blocks, 16 digs and 30 assists on 85 of 86 sets.
Senior Lyric Carpenter had 12 assists on 35 of 27 sets and a service ace, junior Carly Bunce had two aces, four digs and was 20 of 23 serving and senior Lily Jones had 34 digs to go with two aces.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars capture Blueberry title
PLYMOUTH — Kankakee Valley scored two second-half goals to rally from a 1-0 halftime deficit and beat host Plymouth for the Blueberry Tournament title on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Rockies controlled much of the first half against KV, but struggled to get a score until late in the first half when an attacker found the upper left corner of the net from 18 yards out.
The Kougars caught their second win in the second half, putting pressure on Plymouth’s defense to turn the tide. At the midway point of the second half, KV got on the board when sophomore Michael Hanson to knot the score at 1-1.
Jake Hamster found KV’s leading scorer off a diagonal run in Plymouth’s final third and Hanson was able to beat the last Plymouth defender for his team’s first goal.
With less than a minute to go, it appeared the game was headed to a penalty kick shootout, but the Kougars were awarded a late corner kick opportunity after a Plymouth defender kicked the ball past the end line.
Sophomore Liam Ooms placed a well-delivered ball into Plymouth’s box where Brady Sampson was side open on the far post. He would drive the ball into the back of the net for the eventual game-winner.
The final whistle would sound just seconds after Plymouth kicked off one last time and KV had its first Blueberry title.
“I am just so proud right now of everyone on this team,” said KV head coach Jovan Jeftich. “The effort and fight every single player gave in this game is the reason why we were able to come out on top at the end. This was a total team performance that should not be forgotten. Give credit to Plymouth as they gave us problems for much of the game, but when it mattered most, we were able to answer the call and do something we haven’t done in a long time for this program. We are champions!”
The Kougars reached the championship game with a 7-2 rout of East Chicago Central in game one. KV scored five times the first half, with Ooms finding an open Landon Palfi for the first score.
Palfi would take another Ooms pass inside Plymouth’s defense and drop it off to Hanson for a goal and a 2-0 lead.
With nine minutes left in the first half, junior Anthony Ruvalcaba scored his first goal of the season for a 3-0 lead and two quick goals by junior Joel Cazares and Hanson gave the Kougars a 5-1 lead at intermission.
Hanson would add another goal in the second half to complete his hat trick and teammate Kaleb Toth, a senior, scored his first goal of the season in the final period.
Goalkeeper Tyler Luttell finished with six saves for KVHS.
KVHS drops NCC opener vs. Munster
WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley boys’ soccer team couldn’t slow a strong Munster squad in its 6-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference loss on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The Mustangs (4-1, 3-0 in the NCC) scored five first-half goals in cruising to victory over the Kougars, who fall to 3-2 and 0-1.
KV played without starting goalkeeper Tyler Luttell due to a red card in the previous game. Senior Tim Stidham filled in and did a commendable join in his first-ever start for the Kougars, said coach Jovan Jeftich. Stidham made 13 saves as Munster rattled off numerous shots throughout the match.
“Munster showed why they are one of the best teams in our conference,” Jeftich said. “We didn’t execute our game plan the way we wanted tonight, but our boys competed and battled until the final whistle. I was pleased with how we competed in the second half compared to the first. This was never going to be an easy game, but the fight was there and the boys left it out on the field. We’ll look at ways we can improve from this game and get ready for two tough matches this weekend in Plymouth.”
Prep Girls Soccer
Kougars get tie vs. RC with late goal
RENSSELAER — Host Rensselaer Central nearly tossed a shutout of rival Kankakee Valley Saturday in the two teams’ annual meeting.
The Bombers (4-0-2) took an early lead when senior Grace Healey punched in a penalty kick in the first half. A foul in the penalty box gave Rensselaer a PK and Healey deposited a shot in the right corner at the back of the net.
But with just over 17 minutes remaining in the second half, KVHS scored the equalizer on a corner kick that ping-ponged in front of the net where it was punched in.
The score came minutes after KV had a shot carom off the side post.
Senior goalkeeper Katie Cotner had eight saves in the match. RCHS’s offense had seven shots on goal.
Girls Golf
Lady Kougars 2nd to Munster at NCC championship
Munster captured the Northwest Crossroads Conference girls’ golf championship over runner-up Kankakee Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Sherwood Golf Course.
The Lady Kougars finished with a 354 after senior Lilly Van Loon carded an 84, placing her among the top five finishers. She earned all-conference for her effort.
Avarie Rondeau shot an 87, which was fifth place overall and first-team all-conference, and Brynlee DeBoard finished with a 91 for ninth overall. She earned second-team all-NCC as did teammate Katelyn Bakker, who shot a 91 for 11th overall.
Allison Rushmore earned honorable mention notice for her round of 97, placing her 13th overall.
KVHS places sixth at Broncho Invite
LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team was among 21 teams competing for the Lady Broncho Invitational title on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The event was hosted by Lafayette Jeff.
Individually, senior Brynlee DeBoard finished among the leaders with an 81.
Two personal milestones were set also, with Katelyn Bakker shooting an 85, which was four shots better than her old PR, and Avarie Rondeau fired an 86 or three strokers better than her PR.
Lilly Van Loon added an 89 and Allie Rushmore shot a 94. The Kougars shot a 341 as a team, which fell short of champion Westfield’s 290. Carmel, with a 295, was second.
KVHS picks up pair of wins
St. John — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team picked up a pair of road wins on Tuesday, Aug. 29, taking down Hanover Central and Andrean at the Palmira Golf Course in St. John.
Senior Brynlee DeBoard was match medalist for the Kougars, shooting a 39. Allison Rushmore shot a 43, followed by Lilly Van Loon (44) and Avarie Rondeau (46).
Katelyn Bakker fired a 47.
The junior varsity team was also in action, with Sophia Barlog firing a 50. Kaylee Anderson shot a 51 and Molly Summers added a 64.