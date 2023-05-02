Set up for the kill

By TOM SPARKS

KV’s Levi Herz sets the ball as the Deardorff brothers, Caleb (top) and Eli, prepare to kill it.

WHEATFIELD – Both of Kankakee Valley’s varsity and junior varsity teams spiked their way to victory against the visiting South Central Satellites on Friday, April 28.

The varsity volleyball team finished off its counterparts in three straight sets of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-19, while the younger Kougars had to work a little harder but still were victorious in two straight sets of 25-15 and 25-24.

