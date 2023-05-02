WHEATFIELD – Both of Kankakee Valley’s varsity and junior varsity teams spiked their way to victory against the visiting South Central Satellites on Friday, April 28.
The varsity volleyball team finished off its counterparts in three straight sets of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-19, while the younger Kougars had to work a little harder but still were victorious in two straight sets of 25-15 and 25-24.
For the varsity, which is coached by Jeff Maier, it started as what would look like an even match-up with both teams trading points to reach 8-8. At that point, however, the Kougars seemed to wake up and went on a tear, taking the score to 21-8 before giving up another point.
The first game would end at 25-13.
The Kats continued that momentum in the second, jumping out to an 11-1 start. A couple of miscues allowed the Satellites to rack up nine more points but the margin never closed.
In the final set, South Central seemed to find some points, mostly on the strength of sending it back on one or two hits to catch KV off guard, but once the Kougars started defending against that better, they still won by a healthy 25-19 margin.