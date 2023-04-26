MONTICELLO — A combined jump of 32 feet, 4 inches by Ella Carden and Kate Thomas established a new meet record to highlight Kankakee Valley’s team win at the annual Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 21.
The Kougars had 108 points to 78 for the runner-up Indians. Benton Central (62), Delphi (48), Rensselaer Central (43) and South Newton (27) also competed on a cool evening.
First-place finishers for KVHS included Emma Bell in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 23 seconds (with teammate Audrey Campbell fourth in 6:11); the 4-by-100 relay team of Carden, Brooke Swart, Thomas and McKim in 51.34 seconds; the 4-by-400 relay team of Reese Van Meter, Tori Cannon, Gabbi Diener and Swart in 4:25.78; the 4-by-800 team of Swart, Addie Johnson, Campbell and Bell in 10:58; the sprint-medley foursome of Carden, Swart, McKim and Thomas in 1:55.39; and the high jump tandem of Laynie Capellari and Lexi Hood with a combined jump of 9-4.
The distance medley team of Maddie Gray, Van Meter, Diener and Allie Rushmore was third; the shuttle hurdle team of Mia Hoffmann-Buczek, Hayee Hass, Cannon and Capellari was second in 62 seconds; the pole vault tandem of Hass and Syd Rose was second at 13-6; Ava Dase and Rose were a combined 58-6 in the shot-put for third; and Dase and Elli Capps were a combined 150-8 in discus for third.
The Lady Bombers picked up a pair of second-place finishes, with the 4-by-800 relay team of Delaney Koebcke, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Davisson and Rheannon Pinkerman finishing runner-up and the discus duo of Annie Parrish and Audrey Kurek placing second.
The 4-by-100 team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Emma Sinn, Libby Dixon and Grace Healey was third and the pole vaulting tandem of Sinn and Dixon also placed third.
KVHS boys team
claim TL Relays title
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central kept pace with Kankakee Valley for most of the night at Friday night’s Twin Lakes Relays before falling just short for the team title.
The Kougars won the meet with 102 points, six points better than RCHS. Twin Lakes was third with 71 points, followed by Delphi (48), Benton Central (34) and South Newton (17).
KVHS used a balanced line-up and clutch performances in the last two events to edge the Bombers. The Kougars would win four events overall.
Rensselaer captured three of the five field events but the Kougar duo of Zach Frieden and Nathan Duttlinger kept it close by taking second in both throwing events and pole vaulters Xavier De La Paz Marino (PR tie) and Nikolai De La Paz Marino (PR) kept the Kougars in the hunt with a second to the Bombers as well.
Kankakee Valley gained a slight edge in points with Jacob Sandlin and Brady Sampson teaming up to out-leap the field in high jump over a Bomber third place, and Austin Parks and Brev Whaley securing a second in the long jump.
Rensselaer gapped the field decisively in the distance medley relay, but the brothers De La Paz Marino and Marco Castro kept the race alive enough for teammate Ethan Ehrhardt to post a PR-tying 1,600-meter anchor leg to take KV from fourth to second in the race.
Kougar sprinters gave KV a similar decisive victory in the 400 relay with sharp stick passing compliments of Adrian Uchman, Sandlin, Nolan Kooistra, and Lane Zander.
RC came back to take the blue in the 1,600-meter relay, but the Kougar quad of Kooistra, Nikolai De La Paz Marino, Castro, and Sampson equaled KV’s season best time and kept them in the point hunt with third place.
The Bombers outgained KV by six points in the 3,200 run, with a first and fourth place finish, though the Valley distance duo of Matt Hoffman and Luke Lukasik nailed down third and fifth in a 17-second and 5-second PR.
KV righted the ship again, gaining back four points, with a first place showing in the shuttle hurdle relay (Sampson, Parks, Gutierrez, Sandlin), which set the scene for the last two events. In the 3,200 relay, Rensselaer’s commanding lead left the battle for second place, which KV captured with Ehrhardt, Gutierrez and X. D La Paz Marino giving enough real estate to Brock Maple, who defended his ground with a dominate sprint in the last 150 meters to fight off contenders.
With a two-point deficit entering the last event, the sprint medley relay, Zander established a clear lead in the opening 200-meter leg to allow Cameron Anderson and Kooistra to solidify the Kougar’s position for Uchman to run the 400-meter anchor leg in front.
“Cliche’ aside, this was a team win,” KV coach Tim Adams. “No one panicked, no one under-performed. We managed to put together a balanced line up to maximize our point production. Some of our underclassmen were nervous tonight, not wanting to disappoint their veteran teammates, and they didn’t. They left feeling that they contributed.”
The Bombers did claim a meet-high seven first-place finishes, including two from throwers Jordan Cree and Bryan Camerena. Cree and Camarena combined for 91 feet in winning the shot-put and added a first in the discus with combined tosses of 283-1.
Tom Van Hoose won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 20 seconds (with Oden Van Hoose fourth in 10:44), the 4-by-400 team of Nolan Potts, Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski and Dalton Henry was first in 3:36; Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry were joined by Jacob Partin in winning the 4-by-800 relay in 9:10; the distance medley relay team of Maciejewski, Ethan Cook, Henry and Wuethrich won in 8:45; and Jack Jordan and Briar Rule combined for 24 feet to claim the pole vault title.
Prep Track & Field
Kougars dominate NCC foe Andrean
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team won 15 of 16 events in dismantling visiting Andrean, 110-22 on Monday, April 24.
First place finishers for KVHS — which improves to 16-2 overall and 2-1 vs. Northwest Crossroads Conference foes — included Brooke Swart, Audrey Campbell, Allie Rushmore and Emma Bell in the 4-by-800 relay in 10 minutes, 39.69 seconds; Laynie Capellari in the 100 hurdles in 17.24 seconds (with Mia Hoffman-Buczek second and Tori Cannon third); Ella Carden in the 100 meters in 13.12 (with Ava McKim second); Bell in the 1,600 run in 5:32.21 (with Campbell third); the 4-by-100 relay team of Carden, Swart, Kate Thomas and McKim in 52.24; Thomas in the 400 meters in 63.77 (with Gabbi Diener second and Reese Van Meter third); Rushmore in the 800 run in 2:46.22 (with Campbell second); Carden in the 200 dash in 27.09 seconds (with Lysette Merket third); Bell in the 3,200 meters in 11:1.04 (with Addie Johnson third); the 4-by-400 relay team of Van Meter, Elyce Gillette, Diener and Swart in 4:21.69; the high jump duo of Capellari and Eva Sersice at 4 feet, 8 inches; the pole vault duo of Haylee Hass and Ashlynn Uykaki at 6-6 (with Syd Rose third); Carden in the long jump at 15-6 1/2 (with Thomas second and Merket third); Ava Dase in the sinus at 76-1 (with Elli Capps third) and Dase in the shot-put at 32-3 (with Capps third).
KV’s lone loss came in the 300 hurdles where Hoffman-Buczek finished second.
Prep Baseball
Lafayette McCutcheon
bounces Kougars, 5-3
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley couldn’t sustain an early lead in falling to Lafayette McCutcheon, 5-3, on Friday, April 21.
The Kougars (9-4) led 3-0 in the first inning, but the Mavericks (8-3) scored three runs in their half of the fourth inning to tie the score.
McCutcheon then scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to edge KVHS, which dropped its third straight.
Dylan Holmes got the start, lasting 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. He allowed three runs on six hits before turning the game over to Spencer Childers.
Childers pitched the final 3 1/3, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts and four walks.
Alex Barr led the offense for KV, going 2 for 3 with an RBI double. Luke Richie, Holmes and Childers added hits.
Logan Marsell was 3 for 3 for the Mavericks. He plated two runs. Riley Sands was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the winners.
KVHS lose another close one to Niners
WHEATFIELD — State-ranked Andrean rallied from a 2-1 deficit by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth to edge host Kankakee Valley, 5-2, in Northwest Crossroads Conference action on April 19.
The game was shortened to six innings due to lightning strikes.
Andrew Parker got the start for KV (8-4, 1-3 in the NCC), allowing eight hits and two earned runs over six innings of work. He struck out six and walked just one.
Offensively, Alex Barr had a pair of hits, including a double, and Dylan Holmes also had a double which drove in a run. Caden Vanderhere was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Parker and Spencer Childers added singles.
Andrean is a perfect 4-0 in league play and 9-2-1 overall.
KVHS splits series
with NCC foe Munster
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley outhit Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster, 11-10, but the Mustangs won on the scoreboard, snapping a 6-6 tie with four runs in the sixth inning in an 11-10 shootout.
The win by Munster (7-6, 2-4 in the NCC) avenged Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Kougars, who are 10-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
Andrew Parker got the start for KV, allowing five hits and two runs over four innings of work. Spencer Childers was solid in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four over 1 2/3 innings.
Offensively, Luke Richie was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Alex Barr and Caden Vanderhere added two hits each and Colton Pribyl had a triple.
On Monday, April 24, KV scored two runs in the top of the seventh and turned the game over to reliever Vanderhere, who struck out the side in Munster’s half of the seventh to seal the Kougars’ 5-3 victory.
Alex Barr got the start, allowing a run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Vanderhere got the win, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts. He walked two.
Vanderhere also had a pair of doubles and Childers went 2 for 3 at the plate.
With the game tied at 3-3, Parker started the seventh-inning rally with a single and stole second. Barr drew a walk and Childers laid down a sacrifice bunt to move runners into scoring position with two outs.
Vanderhere then laced a double to right centerfield to score his teammates to give KV a 5-3 lead.
Prep Softball
KVHS outlasts Wheeler behind late rally
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley managed just three hits but the Kougars still managed to plate four runs in rallying for a 4-1 victory over host Wheeler on April 21.
The Kougars (5-8) trailed 1-0 through five innings before scoring three runs in the top of the sixth for a 3-1 lead. Elyse Starr had an RBI triple and Sara Erb and Jillian Swart had RBI groundouts.
Danielle Gidley led KV’s offense with two hits and scored two runs.
Winning pitcher Jocelyn Peal allowed three hits over seven innings of work. She struck out six and walked one.
Losing pitcher Clara Pharris scattered three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over seven innings.
Rileyann Welch had a double for the Bearcats, who fall to 5-4-1.
KV beats Lowell, now 3-3 in league play
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley withstood a late rally from host Lowell to pick up its third Northwest Crossroads Conference win of the season by a 9-7 final on Monday, April 24.
The Kougars (6-8, 3-3) took control of the game with a five-run sixth inning for a 9-3 lead. But the Red Devils (6-3, 4-2) scored four in the bottom half of the inning to pull close.
KV outhit the Devils, 11-8, with Danielle Gidley going 4 for 4 with an RBI. Elyse Starr and Jillian Swart had home runs and Kayla Schantz had a two-run double.
Starr plated two runs and scored twice and Swart added a single to go with two RBIs. Emily Erb and Aubrey Hanger had singles.
For Lowell, Autumn Romans was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Teammate Braelyn Carter was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Jocelyn Peal allowed zero earned runs on five hits over four innings. She struck out one. Schantz relieved in the fifth, allowing one earned run on three hits with a walk.
Boys Volleyball
Boone subdues Kougars one more time
WHEATFIELD — A veteran Boone Grove team beat Kankakee Valley for the second time this season, winning 3-0 at KVHS on Saturday, April 22.
The Wolves won by 25-17, 25-7 and 25-11 scores.
Conner Roach had three kills for the Kougars and Brodie Ellenwood had a kill and a block. Levi Herz had 14 assists at the setter’s spot and outside hitter Hayden Dase had seven kills and two blocks.
Prep Boys Volleyball
Kougars blank host South Central, 3-0
UNION MILLS — Kankakee Valley won the big points in sweeping three games from host South Central in boys’ volleyball action last Wednesday, April 18.
The Kougars won by 30-28, 25-23 and 25-13 scores.
Senior Hayden Dase had 17 kills in the win. He also played solid defense in keeping the ball alive for his team.
Junior Cam Webster had three kills and three service aces while playing solid defense and Anthony Parra had eight digs. Brodie Ellenwood added three aces.
Prep Tennis
Lady Kougars hold off host Jays, 4-1
NORTH JUDSON — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ tennis team picked up two singles and two doubles victories in handing host North Judson a 4-1 loss on Friday, April 21.
Winning singles matches were Annalise Wakefield (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 singles vs. Olivia Burkett and Brooklyn Richie (6-1, 6-1) vs. Sao Suzuki.
The No. 1 doubles team of Julie Dykstra and Adrianna Frieden beat Grace Craig and Emily Gundlach by 6-3, 6-0 scores and the No. 2 tandem of Chloe Boer and Kayla Bonicontro beat Rose Hileman and Danica Butler, 6-0, 6-0.
In a thrilling finish at No. 1 singles, Judson’s Sophia Frasure outlasted Colleen Grafton, 2-6, 6-4 and 10-6.
On April 18, the Kougars fell in conference action by a 5-0 score to powerhouse Munster.
The doubles team of Dykstra and Frieden lost a close match by 7-5 and 6-4 scores, while the No. 2 team of Boer and Bonicontro went three games, losing 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3.
Grafton lost 6-4 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles, followed by losses by Wakefield (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 and Richie (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3.