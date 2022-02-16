WHEATFIELD — The 1992 Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball team that won a sectional title will be honored between the junior varsity and varsity games on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Kougars will face Hanover Central that night, with the JV game to start at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the ’92 team, which beat North Newton (54-40) then Lowell in double overtime in the sectional final (81-77), will be introduced at the conclusion of the JV game. The Kougars were coached by Doug Greenlee.
Once the varsity game is complete, team members are encouraged to travel to SP19 at the Sandy Pines Golf Club for appetizers. A cash bar will also be available.