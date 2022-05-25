WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley is riding a three-game losing streak as it prepares to face Hanover Central for the second time in over a week in the Class 3A baseball sectional at KV on Thursday, May 26.
The Kougars finished the season with losses to Hanover (3-0), LaPorte (8-1) and Portage (13-3) to finish the year at 9-14.
Against Hanover, the Kougars got a strong outing from junior right-hander Dylan Holmes, who allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked none.
Three Wildcats pitchers combined to limit KV’s offense to just two hits, including singles by Cayden Vanderhere and Max Shultz.
Seven players had hits for Hanover, with Mitchell Oostmann collecting an RBI single.
On May 20, the Kougars dropped an 8-1 decision to LaPorte, which owns a 22-3 mark. Portage (10-15) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away in its 13-3 win on May 23.
The Indians led just 6-3 before walking off with the win.