WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s swim teams split a pair of swim meets with Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Lady Kougars won easily by a 126-45 final, winning all 12 of the events. The KV boys’ team, meanwhile, dropped a 102-77 decision to the Trojans.
First-place finishers for KVHS in the girls’ meet were Maddie Rich in the 200-yard freestyle (with Danica Samuelson second), JoJo Short in the 200-yard individual medley, Allie Rushmore in the 50 freestyle (with Rylee Swafford second) and 500 free (with Rich second and Emma Bell third), Eva Service In diving, Anna Adamczyk in the 100 butterfly (with Short third), Bri Castle in the 100 free (with Samuelson third) and 100 backstroke (with Madilyn Lee-Whited second and Miranda Ruvalcaba third), Swafford in the 100 breaststroke (with Adamczyk second and Bell third) and all three relays.
Relay winners included the 200 medley relay team of Castle, Swafford, Adamczyk and Rushmore; the 200 free relay team of Swafford, Adamczyk, Samuelson and Rich; and the 400 free relay squad of Lee-Whited, Samuelson, Castle and Rushmore.
First-place finishers for KV’s boys’ team were Coen Murray in the 200 free (with Gabe Bristol third), Nikolai De La Paz Marino in diving (with Xavier De La Paz Marino third), Lincoln Bryant in the 500 free (with Preston Kritlow second) and Luke Bristol in the 100 breaststroke (with Gabe Bristol third).
Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Gabe and Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman and Thomas Ketchem; Kritlow in the 200 IM; Zimmerman in the 100 butterfly; Luke Bristol in the 100 free; the 200 free relay team of Gabe Bristol, Kritlow, Murray and Luke Bristol; and the 400 free relay team of Bryant, Zimmerman, Ethan Kelly and Murray.
More from this section
• On Saturday, Dec. 3, the teams competed in the annual Plymouth Relays, with the boys’ team finishing third among seven teams.
The Kougars had 42.5 points to place behind Twin Lakes (72) and Plymouth (46).
The boys’ team foursome of Kritlow, Zimmerman, Gabe Bristol and Luke Bristol won the 200-yard breaststroke relay, while two other teams finished second in their events, including the 400 free relay squad of Zimmerman, Ketchem, Murray and Bryant and the 100 butterfly relay squad of Zimmerman, Murray, Gabe Bristol and Bryant.
The 200 medley relay team of Kelly, Kritlow, Murray and Ketchem finished third; the 200 free relay mixed squad of Bryant, Rushmore, Ketchem and Luke Bristol placed second; the mixed diving team of Sersic, Mason Ames, Nickoli De La Paz Marino and Demetrius De La Paz Marino placed second; and the 200 free relay team of Kelly, Kasey Hershman, Luke Bristol and Kyle Chapman was fourth.
The Lady Kougars had numerous third-place finishes, including the 200 medley relay team of Maya Gonzalez, Swafford, Rushmore and Rich; the 300 free relay team of Greta Alicea, Rushmore, Jade Brown, Gonzalez, Bell and Short; the 100 free relay team of Katie Rushmore, Madison Glusak, Olivia Stephens and Lee-Whited; the 100 butterfly group of Brown, Anita Adamczyk, Short and Castle; the 400 free relay team of Lee-Whited, Glusak, Rich and Rushmore; the 200 backstroke team of Gonzalez, Brown, Lee-Whited and Castle; and the 200 breaststroke team of Swafford, Ava Pearson, Bell and Anita Adamczyk.
The 200 free team of Pearson, Alicea, Stephens and Glusak was fourth.