RENSSELAER — The Kankakee Valley swim teams competed in the annual Rensselaer Relays on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the boys’ team placing third overall.
The Kougars had 74 points to finish behind champion RCHS (92) and Tipton (88). Griffith, Benton Central and Hammond Morton also competed in the event, which featured 12 relay races.
KV claimed firsts in a pair of relays, including the 200-yard freestyle relay with the foursome of Thomas Ketchem, Coen Murray, Garret Zimmerman and Luke Bristol. Winning the 400-yard breaststroke relay was the team of Preston Kritlow, Tim Stidham, Gabe Bristol and Luke Bristol.
The Lady Kougars, meanwhile, placed fourth at RCHS, scoring 54 points to finish behind Tipton (114), RCHS (102) and Benton Central (56).
Hammond Morton and Griffith also competed.
KV had several third-place finishes and a pair of seconds.
Portage takes 2 from KVHS swimmers
WHEATFIELD — The Rensselaer Central swim teams hosted Portage for a pair of dual meets on Thursday, Dec. 15, with the Indians taking both events.
The Lady Kougars fell by a 117-62 score, with Allison Rushmore’s win in the 200-yard freestyle in a personal-best time a highlight.
Runner-up finishes were captured by the 200 medley relay team of Rylee Swafford, Brianna Castle, Anna Adamczyk and Madison Rish; Swafford in the 50-yard freestyle; Eva Sersic in diving; Rushmore in the 100 freestyle; Rish in the 500 free; the 200 free relay team of Swafford, Danica Samuelson, Madison Glusak and Rushmore; Castle in the 100 backstroke; and Adamczyk in the 100 breaststroke.
Adamczyk was third in the 200 individual medley, Maya Gonzalez was third in the 100 backstroke, Swafford placed third in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 relay team of Samuelson, Madilyn Lee-Whited, Castle and Rushmore also placed third.
The boys’ team, meanwhile, lost to the Indians, 98-78, despite first-place finishes by Xavier De La Paz Marino in diving (with brother Nikolai De La Paz Marino second) and Luke Bristol in the 500-yard freestyle.
Runner-up finishes were turned in by the 200 medley relay team of Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman and Thomas Ketchem; Lincoln Bryant in the 200 free (with Coen Murray third); Timothy Stidham in the 200 IM (with Preston Kritlow third); Luke Bristol in the 50 free (with Ketchem third); the 200 free relay team of Zimmerman, Murray, Gabe Bristol and Ketchem; Gabe Bristol in the 100 backstroke (with Ethan Kelly third); Kritlow in the 100 breaststroke; and the 400 free relay team of Gabe Bristol, Murray, Bryant and Luke Bristol.
De La Paz Marino brothers compete
at diving event
WARSAW — Kankakee Valley’s dive team competed at the Warsaw Dive Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17, with two male divers — Xavier De La Paz Marino and Nikolei De La Paz Marino — earning medals.
Xavier finished seventh overall among over 20 competitors, while Nikolai placed eighth. Both divers broke personal records with their 11 dives.