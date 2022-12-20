KV Kougars

RENSSELAER — The Kankakee Valley swim teams competed in the annual Rensselaer Relays on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the boys’ team placing third overall.

The Kougars had 74 points to finish behind champion RCHS (92) and Tipton (88). Griffith, Benton Central and Hammond Morton also competed in the event, which featured 12 relay races.

Tags

Trending Food Videos