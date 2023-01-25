HOBART — Kankakee Valley’s swimmers placed third and fifth at the Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet in Hobart on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Lady Kougars had 225 points for third place. Munster won the team title with 401 points and Lowell was a distant second with 237.
Hobart (123) and Highland (160) also scored, with Andrean fielding just a handful of swimmers.
KV’s best finish came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with Brianna Castle, Madison Glusak, Danica Samuelson and Allison Rushmore placing second. The team of Katie Rushmore, Maya Gonzalez, Madilyn Lee Whited and Addy Arnett had a PR time to place fifth.
Individually, KVHS had two third-place finishes, including Allison Rushmore’s third in the 50-yard freestyle (with Rylee Swafford fifth and Madison Rish eighth) and Eva Sersic in diving (with a PR).
KV’s 200 medley relay foursome of Castle, Swafford, Allison Rushmore and Rish was third with a new personal record and the 200 free relay team of Swafford, Glusak, Rich and Samuelson had a new PR for third.
Samuelson was fifth in the 200 free (with Whited seventh) and seventh in the 100 free (with Castle eighth and Glusak ninth) and Glusak eighth), Anna Adamczyk was sixth in the 200 individual medley, Allison Rushmore was fourth in the 500 free (with Rish seventh), Castle had.a PR for fourth in the 100 backstroke (with Gonzalez seventh and Whited eighth) and Swafford pulled a PR in the 100 breaststroke to place fourth (with Adamczyk seventh).
The Kougar boys’ team finished fifth in the five-team race for a NCC title, scoring 172 points to fall short of fourth place by 15 points to Hobart. Munster completed the team sweep with 359 points and Lowell was second with 277.
Highland settled for third place with 212 points.
KV had 15 PRs in the meet, with Gabe Bristol scoring the best finish by placing third in the 100 breaststroke. Luke Bristol was fifth in the event for coach Donna Martin.
KV had a number of fourth-place finishers, including the 200 medley relay team of Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman and Thomas Ketchem; Xavier De La Paz Marino in diving; the 200 free relay with Lincoln Bryant, Gabe Bristol, Ketchem and Luke Bristol; and the 400 free relay team of Bryant, Coen Murray, Ketchem and Luke Bristol.
Bryant was fifth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 free, Timothy Stidham placed sixth in the 200 IM, Nikolai De La Paz Marino finished fifth in diving, Zimmerman was sixth in the 100 fly and the team’s second 400 free relay team of Preston Kritlow, Zimmerman, Ethan Kelly and Gabe Bristol was sixth overall.
The Lady Kougars prepped for the NCC meet with a 111-68 win over Wheeler last Thursday. Winners included Samuelson in the 200 free and 100 free, Allison Rushmore in the 50 free and 500 free, Sersic in diviing, Swafford in the 100 breasstroke and all three relays.
The KV boys’ team fell by a 96-83 final to Wheeler despite first-place finishes by Stidham in the 200 IM, Kritlow in the 500 free and Kelly in the 100 backstroke. The Kougars also recorded six runner-up finishes in the loss.