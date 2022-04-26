WHEATFIELD – After falling to Andrean 8-7 earlier in the week, Kankakee Valley snared back-to-back wins over Hobart and Wheeler, playing both games in less than 16 hours.
The Kougars claimed a 7-4 victory on Friday, April 22 despite a big push by Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart in the second inning.
The Kougars (4-7, 1-4 in the NCC) took the lead for good, knocking in four runs in the third inning.
Sara Erb singled on a 3-2 count to score one run. That was followed by Mady Peterson’s double, which scored two more runs.
Kayla Schantz earned the win in the pitcher’s circle but not without the help of Carmen Rosado.
Schantz, a freshman, went five innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out one.
Rosado, finished the game, allowing four hits, no walks and recording two strikeouts.
KV had five total hits and four errors while Hobart had seven hits and three errors.
Coming back to the field early Saturday morning, the team took on a talented Wheeler squad (6-3) with the wind blowing out hard to left field. Both Rosado and Jilly Swart smashed home runs in the fourth inning to greatly assist in the 5-2 win.
Lana Schantz was 2 for 3 at the plate and Emily Erb and JoJo Short added doubles.
Rosado pitched a complete game, striking out seven without giving up any walks.
• Against Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Andrean, the Kougars held a 7-5 lead going into the 59ers final at-bat.
But Andrean (9-9) would plate two runs to force extra innings then won it with a walk-off hit in the eighth in an 8-7 thriller.
It was the first win in the NCC for the 59ers, who play four freshmen and five sophomores on a regular basis.
Rosado led KVHS’s offense with a 4 for 4 effort, including three doubles. She drove in three runs and teammate Lana Schantz was 2 for 4 with an RBI double.
Short also had a pair of hits and Emily Erb tripled.
Freshman Tatum Spain was 4 for 4 with two runs scored for the Niners, who also got home runs from Val Sojka and Gracie Wardingley.
The Niners won despite being outhit, 12-8.