WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley capped its regular season by winning three of its last four games, including a 4-2 win over Hebron and a 9-0 loss to Class 2A No. 2 Pioneer last week.
Against Hebron, the Kougars (13-10) snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the seven inning to edge the host Hawks, who fall to 17-9. KVHS outhit Hebron, 8-3, with Carly Baseman going 3 for 4 with a double.
MaryKate Shultz, Hayley Alexander, Mady Peterson, Carmen Rosado and Elyse Starr all had singles.
Meadow Fornuto had a double for the Hawks and Molly Friel and Brooke Cunningham added singles.
Rosado got the start in the circle for KV, allowing two runs on three hits over three innings. She struck out three and walked two.
Shultz picked up the win in relief, striking out six over four innings. She allowed no runs and no hits.
Cunningham allowed one earned run for the Hawks, with nine strikeouts and five walks.
In the regular season finale, the Kougars were blanked by Pioneer, which led 4-0 until a five-run seventh inning provided some cushion. The Panthers (29-2) had 12 hits, with Hailey Gotshall hitting a home run and adding a double and Hailey Cripe and Mackenzie Walker hitting doubles.
Gotshall was also the winning pitcher, allowing three hits over seven innings with 13 strikeouts and six walks.
Peterson was 2 for 3 for KVHS and JoJo Short added a single.
Shultz suffered the loss, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings.