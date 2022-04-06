Lady Kougars dominant at Kouts
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley strung together a series of hits in a six-run sixth inning and Emily Erb smashed a home run in its 11-2 rout of host Kouts on Friday, April 1
Elyse Starr, Lana Schantz, JoJo Short and Carmen Rosado had RBI singles in the sixth for KVHS, which was playing its season opener. Starr got the victory, allowing two runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts. She walked one. Rosado pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Prep Baseball
Defense does in KV in road loss
UNION MILLS — Kankakee Valley had trouble fielding the ball in suffering its second loss in a row by a 15-8 final at South Central Monday, April 4.
The Kougars (1-2) took an early lead in the top of the second inning on an Evan Misch solo home run. But the defense committed nine errors in allowing 11 unearned runs in the loss.
The Satellites led 8-3 after three innings and padded their lead with three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth innings. South Central outhit the Kougars, 9-6.
Alex Barr was 3 for 3 with a double for KVHS and Misch was 2 for 3. Donny Stam had a hit and stole three bases.
Junior Dylan Holmes got the start for KV, allowing one earned run over 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits.
Andrew Parker allowed three runs on four hits over the final 3 1/2 innings for coach Jordan Vanwienen’s team.
Kougars split at Loeb Stadium
LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley participated in a round-robin tournament at Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium on Saturday, splitting a pair of games with Twin Lakes and Lafayette Jeff.
The Kougars opened the season with a 5-1 victory over Twin Lakes, with Caden Vanderhere tossing a complete-game victory. He allowed one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out 12.
KV’s offense, meanwhile, collected eight hits, including a two-run home run by junior Colton Pribyl in the fifth inning that increased his team’s lead to 3-0.
Senior Luke Andree had a pair of hits and Cayden Dykhuizen and Dylan Holmes also had two hits apiece.
Tristan Robertson had three hits for the Indians, who opened the tournament with a 6-3 victory over host Lafayette Jeff.
The Bronchos would get a win of their own a couple of hours later, blasting the Kougars, 13-0, over five innings. Jeff outhit KVHS, 5-3, taking advantage of walks by the Kougars.
Evan Misch, Holmes and Pribyl had hits for KVHS.
Andrew Parker got the start for KV, allowing five runs on two hits over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
Max Shultz and Alex Barr provided relief.
KV freshmen swept by Jeff
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s freshmen baseball team opened the season with a pair of losses to Lafayette Jeff on April 2.
The Kougars managed just one hit in 14-0 and 15-0 losses. Marco Castro had a single in the 14-0 loss.
Elliot Patton had four strikeouts over three innings in game one. In game two, the Kougars were no-hit in a 15- loss. Jeff jumped out to a 6-0 lead and had 11 team hits.
Dylan Wireman provided strong relief for the Kougars, striking out eight batters over three-plus innings.
Spartans off to 1-1 start
MOROCCO — North Newton’s baseball team split its first two games of the season, falling 9-4 to unbeaten Calumet Christian on April 1 before hanging on for a 4-3 victory on April 4 against Morgan Township.
Calumet Christian (10-0) used a four-run fifth inning to break open a close game with the Spartans, who trailed 5-4 at that point.
Against Morgan, the Spartans withstood a late rally by the Cherokees to record a 4-3 victory in six innings.