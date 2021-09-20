WHEATFIELD — The senior girls of Kankakee Valley emerged victorious over their junior class counterparts in the annual Powder Puff game, held on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
This year’s seniors have been unbeaten in each of the four years that they have competed since freshman year.
Led by the unbelievable speed of Carmen Rosado, the seniors finished out their faux football careers with a 28-0 drubbing of the juniors.
Rosado scored all four touchdowns and was seemingly unstoppable.
The seniors first scored 35 seconds into the game when a short run around end from Rosado followed by a two-point conversion run by Carissa Seneczko put them up 8-0.
The juniors quickly mounted their own offense with Laynie Capellari gaining impressive ground before the momentum stalled.
Rosado next scored on a 71-yard reverse in which she kicked in afterburners to leave the defenders in her dust. A two point try was stopped by the juniors, making the score 14-0 before halftime.
Near the end of the third quarter, the seniors marched downfield and Rosado streaked in from five yards out. A Seneczko two-point conversion was good and the seniors were up 22-0. The juniors drove to the five-yard line but again were thwarted, turning the ball over on downs.
Rosado would dash in from 11-yards out midway through the final frame but the two-point try again failed, to arrive at the ending score of 28-0.
The seniors were coached by Andrew and Amber Piccirilli while the juniors were helmed by Katrina VanderWoude and C.J. Goss. Four high school athletic coaches volunteered their time to officiate. They were Tim Adams, Cody Scott, Ryan Armstrong and Zach Waters.
Powder Puff is basically flag football with limited contact allowed and all plays are stopped upon the ball hitting the ground, whether dropped, fumbled or kicked.