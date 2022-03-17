WHEATFIELD – In a sure sign that spring is here, the Kankakee Valley winter sports teams and individuals were honored on Monday, March 14, at the high school.
For the first time in two years, all athletes, coaches and parents met in the same place at the same time for the awards which took place in the auditorium.
Athletic director John Gray opened the ceremony with a welcome and a thanks to the multitude of sponsors that helped fund KVHS athletics. He then gave special recognition to three wrestlers, calling Cole Solomey, Noah Sessions and Caleb Solomey to the stage, Gray recognized them for reaching the semi-state level of competition and then heaped additional praise on Cole Solomey, who reached the state finals for the third year in a row and ended as the state runner-up.
Gray then turned the microphone over to wrestling coach Eric Kidwell, who announced the special awards for the team. Cole Solomey was named both Most Valuable and Mr. Perfect Attendance as well as winning the Best Record Award.
Other awards included Caleb Solomey as Most Improved, Caleb Swallow as Best Mental Attitude, Louden Fugett for the BAGUBA Award, Crispin Lamka for the Band-Aid Award and Noah Sessions as Rookie of the Year.
Nolan Gronkiewicz and Dylan Wireman were named Outstanding Upperclassman and Outstanding Underclassman, respectively.
Swim coach Donna Martin then took the floor and presented awards to both the girls’ and boys’ swim teams.
For the girls, Allison Rushmore was named Most Valuable Swimmer; Gabbie Oliver and Rylee Swafford shared the Most Points Award; JoJo Short was Rookie of the Year and Madilyn Lee-Whited was Most Improved.
Additionally, Hailey Adcock and Lindsay Sipe were honored for Mental Attitude, and Kaitlyn Santaguida was named Best All-Around Swimmer.
Oliver and Santaguida also received stars as captains.
For the boys, Luke Bristol was the Most Valuable Swimmer, Chase Brown and Garret Zimmerman shared the High Points Award and Thomas Ketchem was named Rookie of the Year. Brown and Xavier De La Paz Marino shared the Mental Attitude Award and Tim Stidham was honored as Best All-Around Swimmer.
Brown and Carson Hines received captain stars.
The cheerleaders went next and winning awards at the varsity level were Emma Lee as Most Valuable Cheerleader, Autum Celoria as Most Spirited and Elia Stowers as Most Dedicated. Keely DeKock received Best Stunts, Katelyn Kovach won Best Jumps and Claire Anderson was the Best Tumbler. Raquel Espinosa was Most Improved and Avery Misch won the coveted Kayla Sutton Memorial Award.
Celorio and Lee also received captain stars.
For girls’ varsity basketball, awards went to Faith Mauger as Most Improved, Taylor Schoonveld for Mental Attitude, Lilly Toppen for Leadership and Abby Grandchamp for Best Energy.
For boys’ basketball, Nick Mikash was honored as Best Rebounder and as the Most Outstanding Player, Camden Webster was feted for Best Free Throw Percentage, Luke Andree was the Best Defender and Hayden Dase was Most Improved.
Additionally, Colton Pribyl was Rookie of the Year and Will Sampson received the Kougar Kharacter Award.
Freshman and junior varsity awards will appear in next week’s edition of the Kankakee Valley Post-News.